Warm and festive atmosphere fills Hà Nội ahead of Lunar New Year

HÀ NỘI — In the mild Spring air of Lunar New Year’s Eve on February 16, 2026, large numbers of families, residents and visitors gathered around Hoàn Kiếm Lake to celebrate and await the arrival of the Year of the Horse.

From early evening, the area surrounding the lake and adjacent streets became increasingly lively. People strolled along the pedestrian zone, took photos beneath festive decorations and enjoyed the cheerful atmosphere of the final hours of the old year. VNS