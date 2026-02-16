Warm and festive atmosphere fills Hà Nội ahead of Lunar New Year

State President offers incense in tribute to President Hồ Chí Minh at House 67, Bắc Bộ Phủ
1.
|Visitors take photos to mark the arrival of the Year of the Horse. VNA/VNS Photo
HÀ NỘI — In the mild Spring air of Lunar New Year’s Eve on February 16, 2026, large numbers of families, residents and visitors gathered around Hoàn Kiếm Lake to celebrate and await the arrival of the Year of the Horse.
From early evening, the area surrounding the lake and adjacent streets became increasingly lively. People strolled along the pedestrian zone, took photos beneath festive decorations and enjoyed the cheerful atmosphere of the final hours of the old year. VNS
|From early evening, the area surrounding the Hoàn Kiếm lake and adjacent streets became increasingly lively.
|Residents capture moments ahead of the Lunar New Year.
|The calligraphy area draws large crowds of residents and visitors.
|The calligraphy area draws large crowds of residents and visitors.
|The calligraphy area draws large crowds of residents and visitors.
|Residents capture moments ahead of the Lunar New Year.
|Residents capture moments ahead of the Lunar New Year.
|Residents capture moments ahead of the Lunar New Year.
|Residents capture moments ahead of the Lunar New Year.
|Residents capture moments ahead of the Lunar New Year.