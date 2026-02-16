Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Sci-Tech
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Society

Warm and festive atmosphere fills Hà Nội ahead of Lunar New Year

February 16, 2026 - 23:14
As the clock ticked toward midnight on February 16, crowds gathered around Hoàn Kiếm Lake to welcome the Year of the Horse in a joyful and vibrant atmosphere.
Visitors take photos to mark the arrival of the Year of the Horse. VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — In the mild Spring air of Lunar New Year’s Eve on February 16, 2026, large numbers of families, residents and visitors gathered around Hoàn Kiếm Lake to celebrate and await the arrival of the Year of the Horse.

From early evening, the area surrounding the lake and adjacent streets became increasingly lively. People strolled along the pedestrian zone, took photos beneath festive decorations and enjoyed the cheerful atmosphere of the final hours of the old year. VNS

From early evening, the area surrounding the Hoàn Kiếm lake and adjacent streets became increasingly lively.
Residents capture moments ahead of the Lunar New Year.
The calligraphy area draws large crowds of residents and visitors.
The calligraphy area draws large crowds of residents and visitors.
The calligraphy area draws large crowds of residents and visitors.
Residents capture moments ahead of the Lunar New Year.
Residents capture moments ahead of the Lunar New Year.
Residents capture moments ahead of the Lunar New Year.
Residents capture moments ahead of the Lunar New Year.
Residents capture moments ahead of the Lunar New Year. 

see also

More on this story

Society

Tết on duty for the “white-coated soldiers”

Amid the joyful reunions of the early days of the Lunar New Year, doctors at the Việt Nam–Cuba Friendship Hospital Đồng Hới in Quảng Trị Province maintain strict round-the-clock duty to ensure uninterrupted emergency care, medical treatment and public health services throughout the Tết holiday.

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom