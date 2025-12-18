HCM City firms behind on workers’ social insurance payments

HCM CITY — More than 17,700 businesses in HCM City are in arrears on mandatory social insurance contributions for employees, with unpaid amounts ranging from tens of millions to tens of billions of Vietnamese đồng, according to data released by local authorities.

HCM City Social Insurance said more than 17,700 employers have failed to make required social insurance payments for three months or longer, based on arrears calculated up to November 30 and payment orders updated through December 10.

The figures highlight persistent non-compliance with compulsory insurance obligations, which directly affect workers’ access to pensions, health coverage and other social benefits.

Several companies were listed with particularly large outstanding amounts. Hòa Bình Construction Group Joint Stock Company was reported to owe VNĐ56.7 billion (US$2.15 million) in unpaid social insurance contributions, while Saigon Post and Telecommunication Services Joint Stock Company had arrears of VNĐ40.9 billion.

The American International School (AIS) Education Group branch, which operates international primary, secondary and high schools in HCM City, was listed with outstanding payments of VNĐ16.6 billion. Many other firms were recorded with arrears exceeding VNĐ10 billion.

Ba Huân Joint Stock Company, a major poultry egg producer, was also named, with social insurance arrears of more than VNĐ6.5 billion affecting 401 employees.

Earlier this month, Saigon Port Customs Branch Area 3, under Customs Sub-department Region 2, imposed tax enforcement measures on Ba Huân by suspending customs clearance procedures for its export and import shipments.

Customs authorities said the enforcement followed tax debts that were more than 90 days overdue beyond the statutory payment deadline, with the enforced amount exceeding VNĐ51.3 billion. The measure took effect on November 10, 2025, and will remain in force until November 9, 2026, unless the outstanding tax liabilities are fully settled.

Speaking previously to the media, Phạm Thị Huân, founder of Ba Huân Joint Stock Company, said she and other family members were no longer involved in managing the company.

The disclosure comes as stricter legal provisions have taken effect. From July 1, 2025, revised laws on social insurance and health insurance require employers that delay or evade payments to fully settle outstanding contributions and pay an additional penalty of 0.03 per cent per day on the overdue amount.

Authorities said enterprises that violate insurance regulations may also face administrative sanctions and, in serious cases, criminal prosecution, as part of efforts to strengthen enforcement and protect workers’ rights. — VNS