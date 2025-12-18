Việt Nam exceeds social housing target, completing 102,633 units

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam has so far this year completed 102,633 social housing units, exceeding the Prime Minister's yearly target by 2 per cent, according to the Ministry of Construction.

Cumulatively, the national social housing programme, aimed at building one million units from 2021 to 2030, has fulfilled approximately 62 per cent of its goal.

Currently, 698 social housing projects are underway across the country, totalling over 657,000 units. Of these, 193 projects, with 169,143 units, have been finished; 200 are under construction (134,111 units), and 305 have been approved in-principle (354,000 units). In 2025 alone, 90 new projects were launched, adding over 95,600 units.

Nineteen localities have achieved or surpassed their targets, including Hải Phòng (23 per cent over target), Bắc Ninh (20 per cent over), and Thái Nguyên, which completed nearly four times its goal. Major cities like Hà Nội and HCM City met or exceeded their plans, with Hà Nội achieving 110 per cent of the target and HCM City at 100 per cent.

However, 12 localities, including Lâm Đồng, Gia Lai, Đắk Lắk, An Giang, and Lạng Sơn, failed to meet their targets, with Hà Tĩnh completing no social housing units this year.

In addition, Cao Bằng, Điện Biên, and Lai Châu were not assigned targets for social housing development in the year.

The Ministry of Construction attributed the failure to the lack of local administration attention, insufficient funding for land clearance, and infrastructure challenges. Additionally, high housing prices and illegal brokering have undermined the intended benefits of the programme.

Despite these challenges, the ministry has accelerated the process with new policies to address legal, financial, and land-related barriers. Moving forward, the Government aims to complete at least one million social housing units by 2030, with plans to establish a National Housing Fund to support sustainable development in the sector.

In the coming period, the ministry will accelerate the development of social housing for the 2026–2030 period in accordance with the Government's new resolution, aiming to achieve the goal of at least one million social housing units for low-income individuals and workers in industrial zones.

At the same time, the urgent establishment of a National Housing Fund is expected to boost the supply of this housing segment and ensure that the units reach the intended beneficiaries. — VNA/VNS