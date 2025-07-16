HCM City sets sights on becoming regional innovation, digital hub

HCM CITY — With the strategic integration of neighbouring provinces and a solid foundation in science and technology, HCM City is cementing its position as a regional leader in digital transformation and innovation.

Following the administrative merger of the former Bình Dương and Bà Rịa–Vũng Tàu provinces, the city is stepping up efforts to unlock the combined potential of the three areas and build a dynamic, globally connected startup ecosystem.

It boasts a comprehensive science and technology network, including 97 universities and colleges, such as the Việt Nam National University HCM City, over 450 science and technology organisations, 134 laboratories, and more than 120 intermediary institutions.

Prominent innovation hubs like Quang Trung Software Park, Saigon High-tech Park, the High-tech Agricultural Park, and the Creative Startup Centre have strengthened the city’s reputation as a national science and technology powerhouse.

According to Lâm Đình Thắng, director of the city’s Department of Science and Technology, the city is developing “a unified science and technology market.”

A Technology Exchange Platform is being built to link with other exchanges in the Southeast and nationwide.

“That will help enhance the connection of technology supply and demand between research institutes and universities in HCM City, and manufacturing enterprises,” he said.

As part of this strategy, the city is investing in modern digital infrastructure, including data centres, high-performance computing systems, and 5G expansion.

Currently, the city’s digital economy accounts for about 20 per cent of its gross regional domestic product (GRDP). It is also home to over 2,000 startups, roughly half the national total, supported by more than 100 venture capital funds and 20,000 professionals working in science and technology.

Harnessing regional strengths

Development plans designate key functions for each former province.

Bình Dương is being shaped into a smart manufacturing and logistics hub, focusing on robotics, automation, and 3D printing. High-tech and IT zones will be expanded to attract global tech firms.

Bà Rịa–Vũng Tàu is envisioned as a centre for the marine economy and clean energy.

Plans are underway to establish internationally standardised research centres in ocean science and natural resources, while enhancing smart logistics and optimising the region’s deep-water ports.

One strategic initiative is the “Research and Application of the Circular Economy Model for Sustainable Socio-Economic Development in Côn Đảo Island from 2022 to 2025 with a vision to 2030.”

The project aims to maintain a Human Development Index (HDI) above 0.7 and have more than 40 per cent of local businesses participate in innovation-related activities.

The city also aims to “become a hub for attracting experts and scientists,” providing favourable conditions for international experts to contribute to major research in key fields such as the marine economy, semiconductor industry, and artificial intelligence (AI).

To realise these goals, the government is refining policies to promote private sector investment in research and development (R&D) and improve collaboration between R&D centres and key laboratories that meet global standards.

Local enterprises will also be encouraged to tap into the city’s Science and Technology Development Fund to boost innovation and commercialisation efforts.

Smart, livable city vision

A modern digital and transport infrastructure is key to supporting the city’s transformation.

Systems like the metro and citywide 5G coverage are expected to enhance connectivity and service delivery.

The Department of Science and Technology has identified three core implementation areas: developing a strategic plan for digital infrastructure and open data to underpin a smart city; promoting internal digital transformation and real-time digital governance; and implementing Phase 2 of public service restructuring to enhance autonomy, reduce overlap, and improve efficiency.

The city also plans to align its Innovation and Startup Centre with regional and national networks.

A large-scale regional data centre is expected to support the city’s ambition to become a national hub for digital infrastructure.

“Our goal is to create synergistic strength by leveraging existing potential and advantages,” Thắng said.

This includes building a unified innovation and digital transformation ecosystem that connects research institutes, universities, businesses, scientists, investors, and government agencies.

As it builds on its legacy of innovation and embraces a digital future, HCM City is poised to lead Việt Nam’s journey toward a knowledge-based, globally competitive economy. — VNS