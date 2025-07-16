HCM City police bust laughing gas ring, eight detailed

HCM CITY — Police in HCM City have busted a large-scale criminal network illegally trading nitrous oxide, commonly known as laughing gas, in a case involving estimated illicit profits of around VNĐ100 billion (US$3.8 million).

Police raided two key locations on July 14, a bar named The Black Lounge at 208 Cô Bắc Street and a gas storage facility at 691/28 Trần Xuân Soạn Street, both linked to the alleged ringleader - Nguyễn Trường Hoạt, 25, in the city.

Authorities seized a large quantity of nitrous oxide canisters, rubber balloons, refilling tools and other materials allegedly used for on-site consumption and external distribution.

According to the police, the gas was illegally sold under the guise of 'cocktails' on bar receipts, supported by a structured and professional system that handled everything from storage and filling to delivery and sales tracking.

Initial findings suggest that from early 2025 until the time of the raid, Hoạt operated an extensive network involved in the purchase, refilling and distribution of nitrous oxide.

Despite being banned for recreational use in Việt Nam due to serious health risks, the chemical was openly sold at the bar and via online platforms, supported by a delivery team and a closed-loop payment system.

"Nitrous oxide can produce euphoria and hallucinations when inhaled, but excessive use may cause oxygen deprivation, brain damage or even death. Its recreational use is strictly prohibited by law," police said in a statement.

Investigators estimate that the illegal operation generated illicit revenues amounting to more than VNĐ100 billion since the beginning of this year.

On the same day, the police issued decisions to detain and press charges against Hoạt and other seven individuals. They face charges of 'trading prohibited goods' under the Penal Code.

The police said the investigation is ongoing and further arrests are expected as they work to dismantle the full extent of the trafficking ring. — VNS