Nationwide business case competition for students officially launched

HÀ NỘI – The Young Economists Club (YEC-NEU) of the National Economics University has officially launched Business Journey 2025, a nationwide business case competition for students.

Now in its 13th year, the competition has grown into one of the most prestigious academic platforms for Vietnamese students in economics and business. Business Journey 2024 attracted more than 1,300 teams from over 100 universities nationwide, with a prize pool exceeding VND 1.5 billion, underlining its scale and influence.

Speaking at the launch event, Ninh Thị Minh Thủy, President of YEC-NEU, highlighted the competition’s role in preparing students for real-world challenges: “The 13th season marks a strong comeback for Business Journey, offering participants opportunities to enhance their skills, sharpen their thinking and strengthen their confidence.”

Other speakers, including representatives from Vietcombank, Vietnam Airlines and Salaman Vietnam, praised the contest for bridging academia and industry, and for serving as a launch pad for young talents to enter multinational corporations.

Applications for Business Journey 2025 are now open until September 1 at go.kinhtetre.net/htkd2025. The contest is open to teams of three, aged 18–24, including undergraduates, recent graduates with less than two years’ experience, and overseas students currently in Việt Nam.

The competition comprises five rounds, with the final round taking place from October 13–18, culminating in the Grand Finale on October 18. This year’s winners will receive valuable cash prizes and career opportunities, including fast-track passes to Nestlé’s Management Trainee Programme 2026, scholarships, coaching sessions and exclusive training resources.

With its combination of academic rigour, competitive structure and strong corporate backing, Business Journey 2025 promises to be an inspiring arena for the next generation of business leaders in Việt Nam. – VNS