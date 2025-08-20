Hà Nội to host “2025 Traditional Craft Village Product Contest”

HÀ NỘI — The “2025 Traditional Craft Village Product Contest” is a key event within the framework of the International Festival on Preservation and Development of Craft Villages, scheduled to take place in November 2025 at the Thăng Long Imperial Citadel. This marks the third consecutive year the contest is organised by the Hà Nội People’s Committee.

According to the Hà Nội Department of Agriculture and Environment, the organising unit is currently receiving applications for the 2025 contest, with a submission deadline set for September 7 this year.

The contest officially launched in June is being held across all districts of the capital, comprising two rounds: preliminary and final. Eligible participants include individuals and collectives (authors or author groups) residing in Hà Nội, regardless of profession, age, or gender, provided they possess full civil capacity and are capable of crafting or producing handicraft items.

Submitted products must meet the criteria set forth in the contest regulations and fall into categories such as: bamboo, rattan, leaves, sedge; lacquerware, mother-of-pearl inlay, seashell, fine woodwork; ceramics and glass; weaving and embroidery; stone and metal sculpture, floral art, painting, among others.

Each entry must be an original work, newly designed and crafted by the submitting author(s) — not a copy — and must not have won prizes in other contests (at city level or higher, domestically or internationally). Authors or author groups may submit one or multiple individual or collective works and are responsible for ensuring intellectual property rights and legal matters related to their entries.

From August 7 to September 7, entries can be submitted either by post (based on the postmark date) or directly at the Rural Development Division of the Hà Nội Department of Agriculture and Environment (No. 73 Lê Hồng Phong Street, Hà Đông District, Hà Nội). Physical products will be received from September 12 to 15 at the Agricultural Trade Promotion Centre (No. 489 Hoàng Quốc Việt Street, Hà Nội).

The contest aims to contribute to the preservation and development of traditional crafts and craft villages, safeguard and promote national cultural identity, and enhance product competitiveness in both domestic and international markets. It also provides a platform for artists to exchange, learn, and improve product value, expand market access, and work toward export potential.

Outstanding entries will be honoured and awarded by the Organising Committee. The prize structure includes: 1 special prize, 5 first prizes, 15 second prizes, 25 third prizes, 30 consolation prizes, and 50 additional awwards. In addition to monetary rewards, winners will receive commemorative medals and certificates of recognition from the contest organisers. — VNS