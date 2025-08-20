Hưng Yên goes social to sow policy trust

HÀ NỘI — Social media is increasingly becoming a swift, effective channel through which Party and Government policies reach the people, strengthening trust and fostering dialogue at grassroots level.

In Hưng Yên, many communes, wards, agencies and organisations have proactively and creatively embraced these platforms, transforming fanpages into an ‘extended arm’ of grassroots authorities.

These channels not only provide timely information but also create spaces for dialogue, listening and responding to citizens’ concerns, thereby strengthening trust and consensus within the community.

One of the highlights is the fanpage ‘Xã Hồng Vũ – Tỉnh Hưng Yên’, which has attracted more than 3,400 likes and 3,700 followers.

According to Tô Thị Thanh Huyền, an officer at the Department of Culture and Society who manages the page, the content includes both self-produced posts and official information shared from central and provincial authorities.

Updates focus on activities of local Party committees, authorities and the Việt Nam Fatherland Front, as well as practical information such as weather alerts and administrative guidance. With engaging presentation and frequent updates, the page has gained significant reach and become an effective channel for receiving and addressing public feedback.

Since July 1, the ‘Xã Tân Thuận – Tỉnh Hưng Yên’ fanpage has also been officially launched and quickly demonstrated its effectiveness, with nearly 2,500 likes and followers.

Standing Deputy Secretary of the commune’s Party Committee Phan Thị Ngân Phương said that after just over a month, the page had become an important channel for disseminating Party guidelines, State laws and particularly information on Party congresses at all levels for the 2025–2030 term.

Resident Nguyễn Văn Tình shared that thanks to the fanpage, he could easily access announcements and plans from the commune, saving considerable time in handling administrative procedures.

Hồng Quang Commune has also been a pioneer with its ‘Thông tin xã Hồng Quang – Tỉnh Hưng Yên’ fanpage, which has more than 1,100 followers, including many locals living far from home.

Beyond policy dissemination, the page introduces effective economic models and promotes agricultural products such as Vân HL1 and HL2 longans, thereby enhancing the local brand.

According to an officer at the commune’s Centre for Cultural and Social Services, Đào Thị Nguyện, the page not only provides daily information but also receives and responds to community feedback, helping to strengthen ties between authorities and citizens.

The influence of social media is also evident in its positive impact on local economic development. Posts highlighting economic models and agricultural products have helped expand markets for key produce.

For instance, information about Hồng Quang’s longan orchards shared through its fanpage has connected farmers with customers from different regions, thereby increasing the product’s value and boosting the reputation of Hưng Yên’s signature longans. This demonstrates how social media not only serves as a tool for policy communication but also opens up opportunities for rural economic development.

In addition to Facebook, many communes and wards in Hưng Yên also use Zalo groups to connect local Party committees, authorities and residents in villages and neighbourhoods. These groups serve as fast, direct and user-friendly channels, particularly effective for announcing vaccination schedules, disease prevention measures and public security alerts.

They enable two-way interaction, allowing authorities to promptly receive and address public feedback. This model has been recognised as suitable for rural communities, creating a sense of closeness while enhancing the effectiveness of local governance.

The proactive use of social media for public communication in Hưng Yên has not only ensured the swift and timely dissemination of information but also strengthened the connection between Party committees, authorities and the people.

From policy communication and feedback collection to the promotion of local products, social media has proven to be a versatile and effective tool, contributing to a more approachable and efficient grassroots government in the digital era. — VNS