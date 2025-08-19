An Giang opens house to support survivors of gender-based violence

AN GIANG — A new One Stop Service Centre (OSSC), known locally as Ánh Dương House, was officially inaugurated on Tuesday in the southern province of An Giang to provide integrated, survivor-centred services for women and girls experiencing, or at risk of, gender-based violence (GBV) and domestic violence.

The Centre was established under the Elimination of Violence Against Women and Children in Việt Nam 2021–26 (EVAWC) programme, funded by the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (DFAT) of the Government of Australia and implemented by the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), with support from the Ministry of Home Affairs (MOHA), in close partnership with the An Giang Department of Health (DOH).

Located in the Mekong Delta, An Giang is home to diverse ethnic communities, including Khmer, Cham, and Hoa peoples, and faces particular challenges in providing accessible services in rural and remote areas.

The OSSC model brings essential services under one roof, including health care, psychological counselling, social welfare, legal and justice services, police protection, and emergency shelter, ensuring survivors receive timely, coordinated and quality support without having to navigate multiple systems.

Speaking at the inauguration, Matt Jackson, UNFPA Representative in Việt Nam, said: “Nearly two in three women in Việt Nam have experienced some form of violence in their lifetime, yet the vast majority never seek help. This must change. The Ánh Dương House here in An Giang is a lifeline for survivors, a place where they can find safety, dignity, and the support they need to rebuild their lives. We commend the An Giang Provincial People’s Committee for their leadership and the Government of Australia for making this possible.”

The 2019 National Study found that 62.9 per cent of women aged 15-64 have experienced at least one form of physical, sexual, psychological, sexual or economic violence in their lifetime, and 31.6 per cent reported such violence in the past 12 months.

Despite this scale, more than nine in ten survivors do not seek help from public services, and many never disclose what happened.

These realities underscore the urgency of approachable, confidential, survivor-centred services like Ánh Dương House and of coordinated systems that make help visible, trusted, and easy to reach.

Nguyễn Thị Minh Thuý, Vice Chairman of the An Giang Provincial People’s Committee, said: “An Giang is committed to ensuring that every woman and girl in our province can live free from fear and violence. The OSSC is a practical, effective solution that connects health, justice, and social services in one location. We will work to sustain and strengthen this model so it becomes a lasting part of our social protection system.”

Ánh Dương House operates as a single, safe doorway to a full continuum of survivor-centred care. On site, survivors can receive medical attention without delay or stigma. Trained service providers provide confidential counselling and crisis intervention, while social workers help navigate social welfare entitlements, emergency assistance, and vocational training and employment .

Legal officers and justice partners are available to explain rights, prepare documentation, and accompany survivors through complaints and court processes.

A dedicated police liaison ensures rapid protection measures and safe, trauma-informed reporting. For those in immediate danger, the Centre offers short-term emergency shelter with strict confidentiality protocols.

Each survivor is assigned a case manager who coordinates referrals across health, police, legal aid, and social protection so no one has to repeat their story or travel from office to office to get help.

Lương Thị Hải Anh, Deputy Director of Deputy Director of Youth Affairs and Gender Equality, Ministry of Home Affairs said that as part of the Programme on Prevention and Response to Gender-Based Violence, the Ministry of Home Affairs is working closely with provinces to replicate the OSSC model nationwide, as part of Việt Nam’s commitment to ending gender-based violence.

"An Giang’s new Centre demonstrates how strong coordination between government, UN partners, and donors can make a real difference in people’s lives,” Hải Anh remarked.

The An Giang Ánh Dương House joins a growing network of OSSCs already operating in Quảng Ninh, Thanh Hoá, HCM City and Phú Thọ provinces, with more planned in the coming years. UNFPA is calling for the establishment of multi-sectoral coordination mechanisms at both national and provincial levels to ensure survivors everywhere in Việt Nam can access consistent, high-quality support. — VNS