National civil defence committee portal established

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính, who also heads the National Civil Defence Steering Committee, has signed a decision on the establishment of the online portal of the committee.

The portal, at https://ptdsqg.gov.vn, will operate under the committee's office, serving national civil defence affairs. It will be responsible for publishing and providing official information on the direction and management of activities related to the prevention, response and recovery of incidents, natural disasters, catastrophes, epidemics and environmental emergencies for relevant agencies, organisations and individuals both at home and abroad. It will also disseminate laws, knowledge and skills related to civil defence to the public.

In addition, the portal will provide online administrative procedures and public services related to civil defence work, and integrate with existing emergency communication systems to receive and process information on incidents, disasters, potential hazards, and requests for assistance from organisations and individuals nationwide.

The Ministry of National Defence is assigned to take the lead in coordinating with the Ministry of Science and Technology, the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, the Government Office, and other ministries and agencies to develop, manage and operate the portal.

An editorial board will also be set up to oversee the content and ensure the portal’s effective operation, reporting directly to the National Civil Defence Steering Committee.

Ministries, ministerial-level agencies, government bodies, and the People’s Committees of cities and provinces are instructed to connect their own e-portals and websites with the National Civil Defence Steering Committee Portal to ensure seamless communication and coordination. — VNA/VNS