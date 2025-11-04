Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Society

National civil defence committee portal established

November 04, 2025 - 11:07
The portal, at https://ptdsqg.gov.vn, will operate under the committee's office, serving national civil defence affairs.

 

Military forces in Quảng Trị Province assist local residents in responding to flooding. — VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính, who also heads the National Civil Defence Steering Committee, has signed a decision on the establishment of the online portal of the committee.

The portal, at https://ptdsqg.gov.vn, will operate under the committee's office, serving national civil defence affairs. It will be responsible for publishing and providing official information on the direction and management of activities related to the prevention, response and recovery of incidents, natural disasters, catastrophes, epidemics and environmental emergencies for relevant agencies, organisations and individuals both at home and abroad. It will also disseminate laws, knowledge and skills related to civil defence to the public.

In addition, the portal will provide online administrative procedures and public services related to civil defence work, and integrate with existing emergency communication systems to receive and process information on incidents, disasters, potential hazards, and requests for assistance from organisations and individuals nationwide.

The Ministry of National Defence is assigned to take the lead in coordinating with the Ministry of Science and Technology, the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, the Government Office, and other ministries and agencies to develop, manage and operate the portal.

An editorial board will also be set up to oversee the content and ensure the portal’s effective operation, reporting directly to the National Civil Defence Steering Committee.

Ministries, ministerial-level agencies, government bodies, and the People’s Committees of cities and provinces are instructed to connect their own e-portals and websites with the National Civil Defence Steering Committee Portal to ensure seamless communication and coordination. — VNA/VNS

see also

More on this story

Society

Floodwaters recede in Huế but over 54,000 homes remain submerged

As of 5pm, more than 54,600 houses across Huế were still flooded, with water depths ranging between 0.5 and 1m. The worst-affected areas include Quảng Điền, Phong Dinh, Hóa Châu, Thanh Thủy, and Phú Hồ, where local authorities are continuing to assess damage and support residents.
Society

Central region on alert as typhoon Kalmaegi nears East Sea

Heavy rain is forecast for Hà Tĩnh to Quảng Trị on November 4, with rainfall of 50–110mm, and some areas exceeding 200mm. Rain will gradually decrease from November 5. Other regions, including Thanh Hóa, Nghệ Anh, Huế City to Quảng Ngãi, and parts of the Central Highlands, will also see scattered showers and thunderstorms.
Society

Dengue surge puts Hà Nội on alert

From October 24 to 30, infections rose steeply to almost 500 cases, and numerous new clusters appeared within communities, signalling a risk of widespread transmission if prompt interventions are not taken.
Society

European Higher Education Week kicks off in Hà Nội

For the first time, the two EU flagship programmes have been jointly featured within the same framework, creating a comprehensive ecosystem for academics, administrators and institutions to build partnerships, co-develop knowledge and explore innovative solutions for the future.
Society

Central region struck again

Just as floods started to ease in Central Việt Nam, bad weather has struck again. More than 400 people were evacuated in Huế City and rivers burst in Đà Nẵng. So far, 42 people have died or are missing in the region due to the adverse weather conditions. Forecasters say, more rain is on the way.
Society

PM requests swift action to address flood aftermath in central region

In recent days, the central region has been severely affected by heavy rains and flooding, resulting in significant loss of life and extensive damage to homes and property. Many roads and infrastructure facilities have been destroyed, severely disrupting local production, business activities and daily life.

E-paper

Sci-Tech
Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom