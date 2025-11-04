Politics & Law
Home Society

Meet the doctor who devoted his life to researching dengue fever in children

November 04, 2025 - 09:36
Born and raised in Đồng Tháp Province of Cửu Long Delta region, since being a high-school student, Trầm witnessed many children who infected with dengue fever and died of the disease.
Doctor Tạ Văn Trầm examines an infant infected with dengue fever. VNA/VNS Photo

ĐỒNG THÁP When it comes to the fight against dengue fever, it is impossible not to mention professor and physician Dr Tạ Văn Trầm, director of Tiền Giang General Hospital, who has devoted his life to researching effective treatments for dengue fever in children.

Born and raised in Đồng Tháp Province in the Cửu Long (Mekong) Delta region, since he was a student in high school Trầm witnessed many children who caught dengue fever and died from the disease.

That is what motivated him to pursue research on dengue fever, after graduating from the HCM City University of Medicine and Pharmacy and starting a job at the Tiền Giang General Hospital Department of Paediatrics in 1989.

During his career, Trầm actively participated in dengue fever control campaigns. He and his colleagues travelled all over the coastal area of ​​Gò Công and the western communes of former Tiền Giang Province (now Đồng Tháp Province), where dengue fever outbreaks regularly occurred.

From his practical experience at the hospital, combined with scientific knowledge and more than 10 years of perseverance and tireless research, Dr Trầm successfully defended his medical doctoral thesis on the topic 'Factors related to prolonged Dengue haemorrhagic fever shock in children' in 2004.

The results of this research opened up new possibilities for solutions that could help save patients with prolonged dengue shock, while also identifying specific measures for prevention and appropriate treatment of dengue fever.

Trầm’s medical research and his proposed solution have brought significant success in dengue treatment, both locally and nationwide.

Previously, the mortality rate from dengue fever in the former Tiền Giang Province was between 15 and 20 per cent. In recent years, this rate has dropped to below 0.1 per cent, meaning that out of 1,000 dengue cases, only one resulted in death, and, remarkably, there have even been years without a single dengue-related death.

Recognising his outstanding contributions to the medical field, the president of Việt Nam awarded Trầm the title of 'Meritorious Physician' in 2008, the title of 'People’s Physician' in 2014, and conferred the academic title of Professor in 2020.

Currently serving as director of Tiền Giang General Hospital, he has led the institution in improving the professional quality across all clinical departments, especially in paediatrics.

The hospital has established several new departments, including the Paediatric Intensive Care and Toxicology Unit — a specialised department for emergency care of critically ill children.

All staff members have received thorough training and are proficient in life-saving techniques, such as intubation with mechanical ventilation and central venous catheter placement.

With support from doctors at higher-level hospitals, Tiền Giang General Hospital has expanded many paraclinical and advanced techniques, gradually mastering diagnostic and interventional methods to strengthen treatment capacity in cardiology, respiratory diseases, gastroenterology, trauma and paediatrics.

In orthopaedics, the hospital has successfully performed hip and knee replacements and lumbar disc herniation surgeries, helping patients regain mobility and return to normal life.

As for paediatric internal medicine, the hospital has actively implemented new techniques such as continuous blood filtration for children, an extracorporeal kidney replacement method introduced in the Paediatric Intensive Care Unit in 2023, which has saved many critically ill patients.

The hospital has also applied controlled therapeutic hypothermia for full-term newborns with perinatal asphyxia or older children after cardiac arrest due to electric shock or drowning, significantly reducing brain cell damage and the risk of cerebral palsy.

As a lecturer at Trà Vinh University of Medicine, Cần Thơ University of Medicine and Pharmacy, and HCM City University of Medicine and Pharmacy, Trầm has taught and supervised many postgraduate students, doctoral candidates and resident physicians.

He has introduced numerous technical innovations, applied new technologies and conducted scientific research to improve performance.

The doctor has said he will further engage in research, teaching and training medical staff and lecturers, and work to develop Tiền Giang General Hospital into a leading healthcare centre for the province and the northern Tiền River region, playing a key role in the local and regional healthcare system. VNS

Society

Floodwaters recede in Huế but over 54,000 homes remain submerged

As of 5pm, more than 54,600 houses across Huế were still flooded, with water depths ranging between 0.5 and 1m. The worst-affected areas include Quảng Điền, Phong Dinh, Hóa Châu, Thanh Thủy, and Phú Hồ, where local authorities are continuing to assess damage and support residents.
Society

Central region on alert as typhoon Kalmaegi nears East Sea

Heavy rain is forecast for Hà Tĩnh to Quảng Trị on November 4, with rainfall of 50–110mm, and some areas exceeding 200mm. Rain will gradually decrease from November 5. Other regions, including Thanh Hóa, Nghệ Anh, Huế City to Quảng Ngãi, and parts of the Central Highlands, will also see scattered showers and thunderstorms.
Society

Dengue surge puts Hà Nội on alert

From October 24 to 30, infections rose steeply to almost 500 cases, and numerous new clusters appeared within communities, signalling a risk of widespread transmission if prompt interventions are not taken.
Society

European Higher Education Week kicks off in Hà Nội

For the first time, the two EU flagship programmes have been jointly featured within the same framework, creating a comprehensive ecosystem for academics, administrators and institutions to build partnerships, co-develop knowledge and explore innovative solutions for the future.
Society

Central region struck again

Just as floods started to ease in Central Việt Nam, bad weather has struck again. More than 400 people were evacuated in Huế City and rivers burst in Đà Nẵng. So far, 42 people have died or are missing in the region due to the adverse weather conditions. Forecasters say, more rain is on the way.
Society

PM requests swift action to address flood aftermath in central region

In recent days, the central region has been severely affected by heavy rains and flooding, resulting in significant loss of life and extensive damage to homes and property. Many roads and infrastructure facilities have been destroyed, severely disrupting local production, business activities and daily life.

