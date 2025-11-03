Politics & Law
Home Society

Central region struck again

November 03, 2025 - 14:10
Just as floods started to ease in Central Việt Nam, bad weather has struck again. More than 400 people were evacuated in Huế City and rivers burst in Đà Nẵng. So far, 42 people have died or are missing in the region due to the adverse weather conditions. Forecasters say, more rain is on the way.

Society

Storm Kalmaegi intensifies, authorities warn of flooding and landslides

Storm Kalmaegi has strengthened as it moves towards the central East Sea, bringing the risk of gale-force winds, waves up to 10 metres high and very rough seas between Đà Nẵng City and Khánh Hòa Province. Heavy rain from Nghệ An Province to Quảng Ngãi Province is expected to continue, with major rivers in Huế City already rising to or above danger level 3, posing high risks of flooding and landslides.

