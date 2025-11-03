Central region struck again

Just as floods started to ease in Central Việt Nam, bad weather has struck again. More than 400 people were evacuated in Huế City and rivers burst in Đà Nẵng. So far, 42 people have died or are missing in the region due to the adverse weather conditions. Forecasters say, more rain is on the way.
Việt Nam will make English a compulsory subject from Grade 1 by 2030 as part of a national strategy to turn it into the country’s second language and strengthen global competitiveness, the government has announced.
AI is becoming an indispensable tool across all sectors, particularly education. Once a means of storing and transmitting knowledge, it can now analyse, advise and personalise learning pathways for individual students.
The reopening of National Highway 24C marks a critical first step in reconnecting Đà Nẵng and Quảng Ngãi after a week of destructive weather, but officials warn the slopes remain unstable and crews are staying on site in case more slides occur.
Storm Kalmaegi has strengthened as it moves towards the central East Sea, bringing the risk of gale-force winds, waves up to 10 metres high and very rough seas between Đà Nẵng City and Khánh Hòa Province. Heavy rain from Nghệ An Province to Quảng Ngãi Province is expected to continue, with major rivers in Huế City already rising to or above danger level 3, posing high risks of flooding and landslides.
The National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting has warned that Storm Kalmaegi may bring extremely strong winds and very rough seas to the central East Sea, including the Trường Sa Archipelago, and offshore waters from Đà Nẵng City to Khánh Hòa Province between November 5 and 6. Huế and nearby areas are also facing rising river levels and prolonged heavy rain.