Lâm Đồng declares emergency as landslides cut off key mountain passes

LÂM ĐỒNG — Authorities in Lâm Đồng Province have declared a state of emergency after relentless rain triggered landslides and flooding that tore up key mountain roads and left traffic paralysed.

The declaration, issued late Sunday, applies to two vital routes – National Highway 20 through D’ran Pass and National Highway 28 through Gia Bắc Pass – both being critical arteries linking Đà Lạt with other parts of the Central Highlands.

Days of downpours since October 26 have unleashed widespread destruction across the province, destroying homes, collapsing slopes and washing away sections of road.

The provincial Civil Defence Command estimated total losses at more than VNĐ87 billion (US$3.3 million).

Officials said landslides and subsidence had severely damaged the surface of D’ran Pass between Km262+400 and Km262+530 near Xuân Trường Commune, while similar erosion struck Gia Bắc Pass between Km47+252 and Km53+600 in Sơn Điền Commune.

The ground in both areas remains unstable, and further rainfall could trigger new collapses, they warned.

Local authorities have imposed round-the-clock monitoring, sealed off dangerous sections and begun evacuating families from high-risk zones. Police, military units and civil defence forces have been deployed to manage traffic, secure the sites and support rescue operations.

Torrential rain has already claimed lives. At least three people have been confirmed dead, thousands of homes have been flooded or damaged, and more than 7,000ha of crops have been destroyed across the province.

One of the worst incidents occurred on Saturday night, when a private reservoir owned by Phong Phú Việt Farm Trading LTD Company burst on a hillside in Tuy Phong Commune.

The floodwaters swept away four people; three were rescued, but a young girl did not survive. — VNS