Rising Vu Gia–Thu Bồn river leaves parts of Đà Nẵng underwater

November 03, 2025 - 09:43
Central Việt Nam has been hit by severe rains, sending water levels on the Vu Gia–Thu Bồn river climbing and submerging parts of Đà Nẵng and Quảng Nam Province.
Floodwaters and rising river levels submerged Hội An (Đà Nẵng) under water on October 30. — VNA/VNS Photo

ĐÀ NẴNG — Heavy rains have drenched central Việt Nam, swelling rivers and submerging parts of Đà Nẵng and nearby Quảng Nam Province under rising floodwaters.

Downpours intensified before dawn on Monday, with the Central Region Hydrometeorological Station reporting between 90mm and 145mm of rain in several wards and communes over just three hours.

In Thăng Bình, rainfall reached 145.6mm, while Hội An saw 90mm and Nông Sơn nearly 80mm.

Water levels on the Vu Gia–Thu Bồn river system, which runs through the heart of the region, climbed sharply overnight, fluctuating around the flood warning level 3.

Forecasters warned that widespread inundation is likely over the next 24 hours, particularly in low-lying farmland and riverbank communities.

A family had to sit in a boat inside their own home during the flooding on October 30 in Đà Nẵng.

Parts of Đà Nẵng’s urban wards, including Cẩm Lệ, Hòa Xuân and Ngũ Hành Sơn, are expected to be under as much as one metre of water on Tuesday morning. Rural areas such as Hòa Tiến and Gò Nổi faced even deeper flooding, with levels in some locations exceeding 2.5m.

Local officials have issued a level 1–2 disaster alert, cautioning that the floods could disrupt transport, damage homes and public infrastructure and threaten crops and livestock. — VNS

Vu Gia–Thu Bồn river flooding heavy rain

