Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Society

Traffic resumes on landslide-hit highway linking Đà Nẵng and Quảng Ngãi

November 03, 2025 - 08:26
The reopening of National Highway 24C marks a critical first step in reconnecting Đà Nẵng and Quảng Ngãi after a week of destructive weather, but officials warn the slopes remain unstable and crews are staying on site in case more slides occur.
An excavator clears a landslide site at Km71+150 on National Highway 24C on October 28. — VNA/VNS Photos

ĐÀ NẴNG — A vital highway linking the central city of Đà Nẵng with Quảng Ngãi Province has partially reopened after days of paralysis caused by heavy rains and mountain landslides.

The National Highway 24C was cleared late Sunday after three days of round-the-clock work by road maintenance crews.

"We’ve managed to remove about 30,000cu.m of soil and rock to reopen the road for phase one of traffic," said Cao Cường, Deputy Director of the Quảng Nam Road Management and Construction JSC.

"Crews and excavators are staying on site in case more slides occur."

The Ca Da Bridge on National Highway 24C was partially swept away by floodwaters on October 29, cutting off traffic. 

The most serious damage occurred near Km80+400 in Trà Tân Commune, where parts of the mountainside collapsed, burying stretches of road. The area remains unstable, and workers have been ordered to remain on standby with heavy machinery.

Torrential rain in recent days triggered widespread landslides along the highway, cutting off transportation between Đà Nẵng and the neighbouring province.

Officials say reopening the route, even partially, is vital for delivering food and essential goods to isolated mountain communities. — VNS

The company has stationed guards around the clock at both ends of the bridge to prevent accidents.
National Highway 24C landslide flooding

see also

More on this story

Society

Storm Kalmaegi intensifies, authorities warn of flooding and landslides

Storm Kalmaegi has strengthened as it moves towards the central East Sea, bringing the risk of gale-force winds, waves up to 10 metres high and very rough seas between Đà Nẵng City and Khánh Hòa Province. Heavy rain from Nghệ An Province to Quảng Ngãi Province is expected to continue, with major rivers in Huế City already rising to or above danger level 3, posing high risks of flooding and landslides.
Society

Party chief urges swift post-flood recovery in Huế

The Party chief praised the city’s rapid and decisive response to severe flooding, citing it as proof of the effective two-tier local administration model. He spotlighted the use of digital technology for transparent, real-time information and early warnings, alongside robust community solidarity in disaster response.
Society

Flight inspection for Long Thành int’l airport completed ahead of 2026 launch

The second phase of testing, conducted October 26-29, verified the synchronisation and performance of advanced surveillance systems, including primary and secondary radars (PSR/SSR) and the Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast (ADS-B) setup at the airport. The checks also assessed monitoring capabilities at both ends of the finished Runway 1 (05R/23L).

E-paper

Sci-Tech
Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom