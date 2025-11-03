Traffic resumes on landslide-hit highway linking Đà Nẵng and Quảng Ngãi

ĐÀ NẴNG — A vital highway linking the central city of Đà Nẵng with Quảng Ngãi Province has partially reopened after days of paralysis caused by heavy rains and mountain landslides.

The National Highway 24C was cleared late Sunday after three days of round-the-clock work by road maintenance crews.

"We’ve managed to remove about 30,000cu.m of soil and rock to reopen the road for phase one of traffic," said Cao Cường, Deputy Director of the Quảng Nam Road Management and Construction JSC.

"Crews and excavators are staying on site in case more slides occur."

The most serious damage occurred near Km80+400 in Trà Tân Commune, where parts of the mountainside collapsed, burying stretches of road. The area remains unstable, and workers have been ordered to remain on standby with heavy machinery.

Torrential rain in recent days triggered widespread landslides along the highway, cutting off transportation between Đà Nẵng and the neighbouring province.

Officials say reopening the route, even partially, is vital for delivering food and essential goods to isolated mountain communities. — VNS