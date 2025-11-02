Mekong Delta provinces step up crackdown on IUU fishing

HCM CITY — Provinces across the Mekong Delta are intensifying coordinated measures to curb illegal, unreported, and unregulated (IUU) fishing, as part of nationwide efforts to have the European Commission (EC)'s “yellow card” warning against Vietnamese seafood lifted.

An Giang and Cà Mau, which boast the largest fishing fleets in the region, are tightening vessel monitoring, strengthening port control, and raising awareness among fishermen while ensuring sustainable livelihoods.

According to the An Giang Provincial Border Guard Command, from September 12 to October 12, border units held 129 awareness campaigns for vessel owners, captains, and fishermen, distributing nearly 2,000 related leaflets. At the same time, border guard forces enhanced inspections on vessel departures and arrivals, focusing on high-risk cases.

During the reviewed period, independent patrols conducted 86 inspections at sea, targeting 305 vessels with 1,556 crew members, uncovering three violations with over VNĐ15 million (US$570) in fines — four fewer cases than the previous month. A VNĐ900 million penalty dossier for an illegal offshore fishing case was also completed, and as of October 10, 16 cases detected earlier involving 22 vessels had been resolved.

Col. Phạm Văn Thắng, Commander of the Provincial Border Guard, said only those that prove their seaworthiness are permitted to leave port, with 100 per cent of vessel movements inspected and monitoring systems (VMS) required to operate continuously.

Managing over 63,000sq.km of maritime area bordering three countries, An Giang faces high compliance demands. The province has reviewed and licensed all eligible vessels and classified 1,245 unqualified boats for follow-up handling.

Chairman of the Provincial People’s Committee Hồ Văn Mừng requested that no “three-no” vessels (unregistered, uninspected, or unlicensed) be allowed to leave ports. He also called for the application of the VNFishbase national fisheries database, the VMS tracking system, and VNeID digital identification for crew management, along with stricter penalties for vessels that lose VMS signals or commit boundary violations.

Since early this year, thousands of fishermen have signed commitments not to operate in foreign waters. Awareness in coastal communities has improved, with all outbound vessels now carrying full documentation and fishing logs.

An Giang is also preparing data for the EC’s fifth inspection mission and, in coordination with Navy Region 5 Command, has launched a peak campaign through November 15 to strengthen compliance and maritime law enforcement. Authorities said these actions have produced “positive changes,” laying the groundwork to help lift the EC’s yellow card.

Meanwhile, Cà Mau, home to the Mekong Delta’s largest fishing fleet, is implementing comprehensive measures to combat IUU fishing from vessel and fishing ground management to logbook supervision.

At provincial ports, officials maintain 24/7 control, verifying crew lists and monitoring VMS signals before departure. Any vessel with missing log data or disconnected tracking must correct issues immediately. Cà Mau is also focusing on traceability of seafood — a key condition for exporting to the EU — and addressing past violations.

Public outreach is being strengthened to highlight that illegal fishing harms both national reputation and fishermen’s livelihoods. Models of production teams at sea are maintained to share information and provide technical support.

The province is promoting a shift from nearshore fishing to sustainable offshore operations, expanding high-tech marine aquaculture, and linking production with markets to ensure legal, stable incomes.

At an online meeting on October 28 with 21 coastal localities, Deputy Prime Minister Trần Hồng Hà commended local enforcement efforts, urging a correct and complete fisheries database to support transparent management and upcoming EC assessments. — VNA/VNS