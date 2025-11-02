Flight inspection for Long Thành int’l airport completed ahead of 2026 launch

HÀ NỘI — The Việt Nam Air Traffic Management Corporation (VATM), the Air Traffic Technical Company (ATTECH), and the Airports Corporation of Việt Nam (ACV) completed flight inspection, calibration, and procedure evaluation for Long Thành international airport between September 26 and October 29, announced the Civil Aviation Authority of Việt Nam.

The second phase of testing, conducted October 26-29, verified the synchronisation and performance of advanced surveillance systems, including primary and secondary radars (PSR/SSR) and the Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast (ADS-B) setup at the airport. The checks also assessed monitoring capabilities at both ends of the finished Runway 1 (05R/23L).

Experts from the Czech Republic’s Air Navigation Services - Long Thành’s international partner in the calibration programme, praised the coordinated efforts, professionalism, and technical skills of Vietnamese specialists. They noted that all radar and ADS-B systems met or exceeded standards set by the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) and European regulators, qualifying Long Thành for global and regional commercial operations.

Throughout the second phase, coordination between key units, including the Southern Air Traffic Management Company, Air Traffic Flow Management Centre, Aeronautical Information Services Centre, Aviation Meteorological Centre, Long Thành project management board, and Air Division 370, followed the pre-approved coordination protocols.

All equipment, personnel, air traffic operations, and emergency response procedures were carried out safely in one of Vietnam’s busiest airspaces, meeting stringent separation, timing, and frequency requirements within the Hồ Chí Minh Flight Information Region (FIR).

Long Thành international airport is expected to begin commercial operations in 2026. — VNA/VNS