Coast guard force seizes two vessels in IUU fishing crackdown

ĐÀ NẴNG — Authorities have detained two fishing vessels from Khánh Hòa Province for violating regulations on illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing, part of ongoing efforts to have the European Commission’s “yellow card” warning lifted.

The Coast Guard Region 2 Command, in coordination with Squadron 48 of the Đà Nẵng Border Guard Command, on October 31 escorted the two vessels to the port of Squadron 32 under the Coast Guard Region 3 Command in Bắc Vân Phong, Khánh Hòa Province, for settlement.

The arrests were made during an intensive campaign launched by the Coast Guard Region 2 Command to crack down on IUU fishing, focusing on “two-no, three-no” vessels – those without registration, licensing, or certification.

On October 29 and 30, Coast Guard patrols inspected fishing boats and imposed administrative fines totalling VNĐ23.9 million (US$908) on six vessels for violating fisheries regulations. The patrol teams also conducted on-site communications and distributed nearly 200 leaflets to raise awareness of anti-IUU regulations among local fishermen.

During the period, officers examined two fishing boats captained by residents of Đại Lãnh Commune, Khánh Hòa Province.

Upon inspection, the captains failed to present valid documents for their vessels and crew. Authorities also discovered that the vessel monitoring system on one boat was not operational — a violation under current fisheries law.

The Coast Guard temporarily seized the vessels for further handling in accordance with Vietnamese law.

The Coast Guard Region 2 Command said it will continue to intensify patrols and inspections at sea, ensuring strict compliance with national and international regulations. The goal is to completely eliminate IUU fishing and contribute to Việt Nam’s efforts to remove the European Commission’s “yellow card” warning on its seafood exports. — VNA/VNS