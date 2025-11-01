VNU-HCM enhances international research collaboration through Horizon Europe

HCM CITY — The Việt Nam National University-HCM City (VNU-HCM), in collaboration with EURAXESS ASEAN and the European Union, held a workshop on Friday (October 31) to introduce “Horizon Europe – Opportunities for international collaboration in research and innovation.”

The event aimed to present the EU’s global research cooperation framework and enhance international integration capacity among Vietnamese lecturers and scientists.

Speaking at the event, Nguyễn Thị Thanh Mai, vice chancellor of VNU-HCM, said the VNU-HCM plays a crucial role in training high-quality human resources for the country’s socio-economic development strategy and targets to be among the top 100 universities in Asia by 2030.

To achieve this goal, the university is expanding international partnerships, especially within global research networks, she said.

“Our lecturers and researchers are encouraged to join international projects, enhance their research capacity, and publish in leading global journals.”

Hoàng Hữu Hạnh, deputy director of the National Digital Transformation Agency, said VNU-HCM as one of the country’s leading institutions in research and education.

“The university is a key partner for Horizon Europe to connect with,” he said.

In line with the Government’s commitment to promote science and technology as highlighted in the Politburo's Resolution 57-NQ/TW on breakthroughs in science, technology, innovation and national digital transformation, collaboration with the European Union is both timely and appropriate.

Horizon Europe aims to strengthen research capabilities, improve scientific quality, and foster international collaboration.

“VNU-HCM is expected to serve as a core connector linking Vietnamese research groups with European networks, contributing to the creation of high-value scientific outputs for sustainable development,” he said.

Trevor O’Regan, team leader of the EU–Việt Nam Cooperation Programme, said the workshop is part of ongoing cooperation between Việt Nam’s Ministry of Science and Technology and the EU to promote research, innovation, and the application of scientific outcomes in practice.

“Horizon Europe will continue to support Vietnamese institutions and universities in finding partners, improving research proposals, and accessing European funding,” he said.

With a total budget of €95.5 billion for 2021–2027, Horizon Europe is the EU’s largest research and innovation funding programme, focusing on global challenges such as climate change, clean energy, digital transformation, and sustainable development.

The workshop offered an overview of Horizon Europe and the EURAXESS support network, along with key EU funding opportunities through the European Research Council and the Marie Skłodowska-Curie Actions.

It also featured practical training sessions, sharing experiences from Vietnamese scientists who have successfully received EU grants and providing step-by-step guidance on applying for the Marie Skłodowska-Curie Postdoctoral Fellowship and using the EURAXESS portal effectively.

The event highlighted not only new opportunities for Vietnamese researchers to access world-leading funding programmes but also reaffirmed VNU-HCM’s growing role in the global academic and innovation ecosystem.

Through initiatives such as EURAXESS and Horizon Europe, VNU-HCM continues to advance its vision of becoming a regional hub for knowledge and innovation. — VNS