ATU-Net delegates meet in Hà Nội to promote education, cooperation

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam's Phenikaa University on October 31 hosted in Hà Nội the 13th Board Meeting of the Asia Technological University Network (ATU-Net), discussing new directions for education, research, and innovation cooperation.

The event gathered leaders, scientists, and representatives from 20 member universities across the continent.

They agreed on many important orientations for the new phase of the network (2025-27), focusing on improving the operational efficiency of Special Interest Groups (SIGs), promoting international publications and joint research cooperation among member schools, and expanding exchange programmes, research internships and cross-border innovation.

The issues adopted at the meeting not only expand opportunities for academic cooperation in the region but also contribute to shaping a new vision for Asian technology higher education - towards connection, innovation, and sustainable development.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) signing ceremony was organised, eyeing further cooperation among ATU-Net members.

According to the organisers, these activities not only marked a new milestone in cooperation among ATU-Net member institutions but also reflected the spirit of expanding connections, fostering academic exchange and research collaboration among countries, and strengthening bilateral relations between Việt Nam and other members.

"ATU-Net was founded with a clear purpose: to connect, collaborate, and contribute towards global prominence in higher education and technological innovation," said Prof. Dr. Shafry Mohd Rahim, Chairman of ATU-Net.

"As we gather here in Hà Nội, that founding purpose is more relevant than ever, especially in a world where international collaboration in higher education is not a luxury, but a necessity.

"The challenges we face – whether rapid technological change, shifting industry needs, or global issues such as pandemics and climate change – demand collective action and agility. We can proudly say that ATU-Net has built a platform where such collective action is possible, connecting institutions across cultural and national boundaries in pursuit of common goals."

The chairman took the opportunity to share the achievements of ATU-Net for the year 2024 in executing impactful programmes and fostering successful collaborations with strategic partners. It contributed to the formation of an innovative and cross-border academic community.

2024 was a pivotal year for ATU-Net with many outstanding results with the network sponsoring six regional programmes including International Staff Week, Student Leader Forum, InvENT Innovation Conference, and Sustainability Tech Challenge.

Phenikaa University was one of the units that hosted and co-organised many typical activities, demonstrating Việt Nam's active role in the process of internationalising regional higher education.

"Our network is more than a formal platform for meetings or agreements; it is a living ecosystem of ideas and partnerships," said Rahim.

"Through ATU-Net’s various initiatives – academic staff and student mobility programmes, joint research projects, student innovation competitions, leadership development workshops, and more – we have strengthened the Asia-Pacific higher education landscape, enabling collaboration that would have been difficult to achieve in isolation.

"These activities have created new avenues for regional collaboration among universities, fostered extensive knowledge sharing, and led to student empowerment and academic innovation across our member institutions.

He said ATU-Net strengthened the Asia-Pacific education landscape by empowering students and staff to exchange knowledge beyond borders. What made ATU-Net truly unique was its steadfast commitment to inclusivity and agility – ensuring that universities of different sizes, strengths, and disciplines could work together effectively to achieve collective progress.

ATU-Net was not only a network but a community – one that learns and evolves together, driven by a shared mission to uplift higher education and technological innovation across Asia.

ATU-Net is a strategic international alliance with the purpose of connecting technology-focused institutions of higher learning in Asia. Its mission is to support member universities in achieving world-class quality of education and research in engineering and technology through strategic international alliances.

Established in 2016, ATU-Net has grown into a prestigious academic collaboration platform, now comprising 50 member universities from 13 Asia-Pacific countries.

Through nearly a decade of development, the network has played a pivotal role in promoting joint research, student exchanges, innovation programmes, and summer schools, fostering a vibrant and sustainable academic community in the region.

Since joining ATU-Net in 2020, Phenikaa University has been the only Vietnamese representative in this prestigious network. _ VNS