Stronger penalties planned to reduce food safety violations

HÀ NỘI — The Ministry of Health is proposing new regulations to strengthen food safety standards in the street food sector.

The proposal calls for higher fines and clearer rules on hygiene practices with vendors potentially facing fines of VNĐ1,000,000 (US$38) to VNĐ2,000,000 ($76) for failing to meet basic requirements.

This include providing proper equipment for displaying food, keeping food covered to prevent dust and pests or using gloves when handling cooked or ready-to-eat food.

More serious violations would be subject to fines ranging from VNĐ2,000,000 to VNĐ6,000,000. These include using utensils or packaging materials that are unsafe for direct contact with food; allowing individuals with infectious diseases such as cholera, dysentery, typhoid, hepatitis A or E, infectious dermatitis, pulmonary tuberculosis or acute diarrhoea to prepare food; using food additives that have been improperly re-packaged; or using water that does not meet hygiene standards for food preparation or cleaning.

According to the Ministry of Health, current regulations have shown limitations in practice. Some violations are not clearly defined, making enforcement difficult, while penalties for certain offences are considered too low to deter unsafe practices.

The ministry said the revisions aim to ensure consistency within the legal system and strengthen enforcement to better protect public health, particularly in the growing street food sector. — VNS