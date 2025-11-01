Hà Tĩnh: 1,705 households inundated by heavy rain

HÀ TĨNH — Prolonged and intense rainfall has left 1,705 households inundated in southern areas of Hà Tĩnh, prompting large-scale evacuations, reservoir discharge operations and emergency inspections by central and local authorities.

According to the Standing Office of the Hà Tĩnh Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control, a strengthening cold spell combined with easterly winds at high altitude triggered exceptionally heavy rainfall across the locality between October 30 and 31. Automatic rain-gauging stations recorded 300–500mm of rainfall, with some locations nearing 600mm.

Forecasts show that downpours will continue through November 2, heightening the risk of river flooding.

Rainfall from 7pm on October 29 to 5pm on October 31 ranged from 300mm to 700mm across monitored stations, including Kim Sơn (763mm), Thượng Sông Trí (732mm), Hồ Thượng Tuy (592mm), Kỳ Thượng (522mm), Hồ Mạc Khê (530mm), Kẻ Gỗ (403mm), Kỳ Đồng (392mm), Khe Xai (303mm) and Khe Hao (268mm).

Reservoirs across Hà Tĩnh are under pressure, with many already near maximum capacity. As of 5pm on October 31, Kẻ Gỗ reservoir stood at 323.2 million cubic meters (93.7 per cent capacity), Sông Rác at full capacity (124.5 million cubic meters), and Ngàn Trươi at 503.5 million cubic meters (64.9 per cent). Smaller reservoirs have also reached 90–100 per cent capacity.

Emergency discharge is under way at multiple sites, including 600cu.m/s at Kẻ Gỗ and 1,206c.m/s at the Hố Hô hydropower plant. Reservoir operators have been instructed to ensure safety and avoid sudden releases.

Local authorities have activated emergency flood-response plans, with provincial leaders inspecting critical locations, including the Kẻ Gỗ reservoir spillway. Deputy Prime Minister Mai Văn Chính also visited the locality, inspecting inundation sites in Vũng Áng Ward and providing support to affected households.

Evacuations have been concentrated in southern Hà Tĩnh, where widespread flooding has submerged residential areas and transport routes. Affected areas include Vũng Áng Ward (500 households), Sông Trí Ward (323 households), Hoành Sơn Ward (34 households), Kỳ Thượng Commune (24 households), Kỳ Lạc Commune (169 households), Cẩm Lạc Commune (203 households) and Kỳ Văn Commune (297 households).

To safeguard students, classes were suspended at 50 educational facilities, affecting 36,768 pupils.

Roads in multiple communes — including Cẩm Trung, Kỳ Anh, Kỳ Khang, Vũng Áng, Hải Ninh, Cẩm Duệ, Kỳ Văn and Hà Huy Tập — are flooded, while several key transport routes have been damaged or blocked. Sections of National Highways 1, 8, 12C and 15, along with routes DT.551, DT.547 and DT.554, have been affected by inundation and erosion.

Emergency crews have been mobilised to clear debris, support evacuations and restore traffic where safe.

Hà Tĩnh authorities are urging residents in low-lying and riverside areas to remain vigilant, follow evacuation orders when necessary and monitor warnings issued by disaster-response agencies. —VNS