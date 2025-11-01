Surgeons remove 1.5kg shoulder tumour after five years

HÀ NỘI Doctors at the Việt Nam Central Transport Hospital have successfully removed a giant tumour from a man’s shoulder, ending five years of pain, deformity and discomfort.

The patient, Ngô Trọng H, a forty-one-year-old chef from Nha Trang City, first noticed a small lump developing on his right shoulder five years ago. Over time, the tumour grew steadily, eventually swelling to the size of a pomelo and weighing about 1.5kg. The growth caused significant deformity, increasing pain and difficulty in shoulder movement, ultimately forcing him to seek treatment.

Hospital Director and Head of General Surgery Bùi Sỹ Tuấn Anh said the case was particularly challenging due to the tumour’s size and long development period. MRI scans, laboratory tests and clinical examination confirmed a giant soft-tissue tumour that posed a risk of compressing surrounding muscles, nerves and blood vessels if not removed promptly.

A multidisciplinary surgical team led by Dr. Anh carefully dissected and removed the mass while preserving key anatomical structures to maintain shoulder mobility. The procedure was carried out successfully, and the patient showed fast recovery post-operation. His surgical site remained dry, pain was minimal, and he regained normal arm movement shortly after surgery.

Anh noted that although rare, giant soft-tissue tumours can lead to serious complications, including tissue necrosis or even loss of limb function, if left untreated.

Medical experts stressed the importance of early examination of abnormal lumps or changes in the body. Timely diagnosis and treatment can prevent tumours from reaching sizes that threaten health, mobility and quality of life. VNS