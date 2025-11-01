Politics & Law
Home Society

Ministry ordered to develop IUU fishing engagement plan with EC

November 01, 2025 - 19:05
Deputy Prime Minister Trần Hồng Hà has tasked the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment (MAE) with drafting a proactive negotiation and engagement plan with the European Commission (EC), with detailed responsibilities for central and local agencies.
The offshore fishing fleet of the Ngọc Bích commune Fisheries Cooperative (Nghe An province) on its way to the river mouth. VNA/VNS Photo

The plan must be completed for presentation at the 20th meeting of the National Steering Committee on combating illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing (IUU) fishing, the Deputy PM requested.

In his concluding remarks at the recent 19th session of the steering committee, Hà applauded the efforts, initiative, and proactive contributions by several ministries, sectors, and localities in carrying out the tasks assigned by the PM, noting that the work has made noticeable progress compared with the previous week.

He instructed the MAE to promptly submit draft amendments to the Government's Decrees 38/2024/ND-CP on administrative penalties in fisheries and 37/2024/ND-CP, which revises and supplements certain provisions of Decree 26/2019/ND-CP on implementing the Law on Fisheries

The MAE will lead a comprehensive review of the implementation of the 2017 Law on Fisheries and, based on the findings, propose amendments to this law in 2026 to ensure alignment with management realities, international commitments, and sustainable development requirements in the fisheries sector.

Meanwhile, the MAE, in coordination with the Ministry of National Defence, the Ministry of Public Security, and local authorities, will promptly and thoroughly address multiple vessel monitoring system (VMS) installations on a single vessel and guide local agencies in how to standardise relevant data, ensuring accuracy and eliminating discrepancies by November 10, 2025.

The Deputy PM demanded the MAE to continue reviewing the regulations on the management and use of vessel monitoring data, expand data access to customs officers, vessel owners, and fishing ports' directors, while ensuring accurate, sufficient, clean, and live data that is connected, shared, and jointly used to support fisheries management and combat IUU fishing. This task must be completed by November 10.

The ministry will be also responsible for guiding localities to enforce criteria for fully compliant fishing ports, strengthen management of ports and shelters, and strictly handle any illegal operations to ensure regulation compliance and combat IUU fishing. It will also support localities in developing livelihood transition projects, with priority to offshore aquaculture, high-tech applications, community guidance, and sustainable fisheries infrastructure.

Besides, Deputy PM Hà also urged the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism and the media to press on with communications to highlight Việt Nam’s efforts in combating IUU fishing, thus helping the public and the international community understand the concrete actions being taken by the country.

The Government's and provinces' inspection agencies were required to continue inspections in underperforming localities, and clarify the responsibilities of organisations and individuals to propose strict settlement measures in accordance with regulations.

The Deputy PM asked the Party Secretaries of coastal provincial-level localities to direct the chairpersons of corresponding provincial-level People’s Committees to mobilise resources for decisive, serious, and effective implementation of measures against IUU fishing.

Meanwhile, the coastal provinces of Khánh Hòa, An Giang, Gia Lai, and Cà Mau were requested to promptly submit data on the implementation of the EC recommendations to the MAE for summarisation. — VNA/VNS

