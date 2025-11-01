State President meets Vietnamese community in southeastern RoK

BUSAN — State President Lương Cường and a high-ranking delegation of Việt Nam met with representatives of Vietnamese agencies and community in the southeastern region of the Republic of Korea (RoK) on November 1.

The meeting formed part of their trip to the RoK to attend the 32nd APEC Economic Leaders’ Week and conduct bilateral activities.

Vietnamese Ambassador to the RoK Vũ Hồ briefed the President on the operations of the Vietnamese missions in the country, the situation of bilateral relations, and activities to support the Vietnamese community.

He said the Vietnamese community in the RoK numbers around 350,000, including more than 87,000 in the southeastern region. The community has been known for its solidarity, adaptability, and contributions to the RoK’s socio-economic development, earning appreciation from local authorities. At the same time, they have preserved the Vietnamese cultural identity and maintained strong ties with the homeland.

Leaders of the Vietnamese associations in Daegu – Gyeongbuk and Gyeongsangnam reported on the situation of the communities there. Meanwhile, postgraduates from the University of Ulsan and Pusan National University shared updates on Vietnamese intellectuals and students in the southeastern region, as well as their contributing to the host society. They also offered some recommendations to help improve the overseas Vietnamese's lives, support their integration, and enhance the two countries' friendship.

Speaking at the meeting, President Cường stressed that his visit takes place at a time when Việt Nam – RoK relations are now at their prime, more than 30 years since the establishment of diplomatic ties and three years since the upgrade of ties to the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. The RoK, he noted, remains one of Việt Nam’s leading economic partners.

The President updated participants on Việt Nam’s recent progress, preparations for the 14th National Party Congress, and efforts to address impacts of the recent severe floods and storms in the northern and central regions.

President Cường affirmed that the Party and State always view overseas Vietnamese as an inseparable part of the great national solidarity bloc and a valuable resource for the country.

He said he was touched to learn that many Vietnamese workers, students, and women in the RoK have earned respect from their Korean friends, while community associations continue to promote Vietnamese language teaching and cultural activities, showcasing the resilient, hardworking, and compassionate spirit of the Vietnamese people.

He encouraged the Vietnamese expatriates to uphold national traditions while improving their language and professional skills to better integrate into the Korean society, and contribute to the development of both countries. He also asked them to keep supporting one another, complying with local laws, and actively contributing to the homeland's development and the two countries' friendship.

The President called on Vietnamese associations to strengthen their role as a pillar of community solidarity and integration, and maintain close coordination with the Vietnamese missions to build a strong community that serves as a bridge for bilateral friendship.

The Party and State are always open to the voices of overseas Vietnamese, President Cường affirmed, pledging that relevant ministries and agencies are ready to take timely and appropriate measures to address issues and protect the community's rights and legitimate interests.

He also emphasised continued efforts to expand cooperation in labour and education and create favourable conditions for overseas Vietnamese to visit, work, and contribute to the homeland.

On this occasion, the State leader presented Vietnamese-language books to the Vietnamese community in the southeastern RoK, encouraging them to preserve and pass on the beauty of the Vietnamese language and culture to younger generations. — VNA/VNS