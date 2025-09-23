From seed to net zero

From seed to sustainability, Việt Nam’s scientists are driving a rice revolution. Their innovations power the one-million-hectare programme for sustainable rice. High-quality, low-emission varieties from the Mekong Delta are feeding the world while moving the nation closer to net zero.
URA-xLaw, an artificial intelligence-based legal Q&A platform for the State Bank of Vietnam, has won first prize at ATTACKER 2025 Fintech competition, beating 250 projects from more than 2,000 candidates nationwide.
With no specific treatment and only partial natural immunity, experts emphasised proactive prevention through hygiene and new immunization strategies for infants and older adults for respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) at a scientific symposia held in Khánh Hoà Province’s Nha Trang last week.
The city has introduced support programmes and policies for ethnic residents such as providing housing land, building and repairing houses, supplying clean water, assisting them in changing jobs, and providing vocational skills and language training courses.