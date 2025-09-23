Việt Nam speeds up visa, press and notarisation procedures

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam is cutting red tape and fast-tracking a wide range of government services under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, including quicker processing for visa exemptions, press accreditation and contract notarisation.

A decision signed on September 21 by Deputy Prime Minister Nguyễn Hòa Bình approves plans to simplify and digitise procedures across seven areas: the press, diplomatic privileges and immunities, international conferences, activities of research organisations and bilateral cooperation, visa exemptions, immigration and notarisation.

The changes will allow more services to be handled online through the National Public Service Portal and shorten processing times. For foreign media, this includes applications to set up permanent offices in Việt Nam, assign resident correspondents to provinces and cities or obtain press permits for visiting journalists.

Visa exemption certificates issued by Vietnamese embassies and consulates will now be processed within one working day instead of two. Foreigners applying for visas abroad will also have the option of submitting documents by post.

Notarisation will be accelerated as well. The authentication of contracts and transactions will be completed within 24 hours instead of two days, while more complex cases will take a maximum of six days instead of ten.

Government agencies will also be allowed to use digital signatures and seals when filing applications for diplomatic and official passports to the ministry’s domestic offices. — VNS