Australian tourist refunded after being overcharged on Hà Nội cyclo ride

HÀ NỘI — Police in Hoàn Kiếm Ward, Hà Nội have taken swift action against two cyclo drivers who overcharged a foreign tourist for a short trip around the city’s Old Quarter.

Authorities said that at around 4pm on Monday, Australian national Phillip Damien reported being charged VNĐ1.2 million (around US$46) by two cycle rickshaw drivers for a sightseeing ride in the capital's historic centre.

A police task force quickly identified the drivers as N.V.B., 51, from the northern province of Hưng Yên, and N.V.H., 39, from Hà Nội’s An Khánh Commune.

At the police station, both men apologised and returned the full amount to Damien.

Damien accepted their apology, received the refund in full, and lodged no further requests, according to the police.

The Hoàn Kiếm Ward Police issued a warning report and required the two drivers to commit to charging fares in line with current regulations.

Authorities emphasised that tourism service providers must comply strictly with regulations to prevent similar incidents.

Ensuring fair practices is key to creating a civilised and safe tourism environment, attracting and retaining visitors, and enhancing the capital’s image in the eyes of both domestic and international friends, the police said. — VNS