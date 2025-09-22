Food for thought as Hà Nội backs school meals

HÀ NỘI — Parents across the capital are welcoming a new policy that subsidises day-boarding meals for primary school pupils from the 2025–26 academic year, easing household budgets and improving classroom care.

The initiative is expected to reduce financial strain, enhance the quality of school-based nutrition and lay stronger foundations for the development of the younger generation.

According to Resolution 18/2025/NQ-HĐND of the municipal People’s Council, primary school pupils in mountainous and disadvantaged areas will receive a subsidy of VNĐ30,000 (US$1.1) per day, while those in other areas will receive VNĐ20,000 ($0.75) per day.

If the cost of a day-boarding meal exceeds the allowance, parents will cover the difference, but the minimum subsidy ensures nutritional standards are maintained.

Mother of two Nguyễn Thị Hải said every new school year her family had to juggle expenses.

“Before, I didn’t register my children for day-boarding meals because our house is nearby and my elderly parents could look after the children for me.”

This year, however, her parents’ health is declining. With tuition fees waived and meal subsidies available, she registered her children so they could be better cared for at school.

Dương Kiều Vân, mother of a grade 1 pupil at Nghĩa Đô Primary School in Cầu Giấy Ward, said she and her husband are self-employed and their income is unstable. Previously, the child’s day-boarding meal fee was a significant burden, especially during difficult business times.

Since the city issued the day-boarding meal support policy, her family has been somewhat 'lightened.'

"The policy makes me feel that my child is cared for and is equal to everyone else and my family also has less pressure on monthly expenses,” she said.

Thanks to the policy, the children get enough nutritious food at school and parents can work with peace of mind without having to prepare lunch or rush to pick up the children in the middle of the day, she said.

Phạm Văn Dương, Head of the Parents’ Association at Phan Đình Giót Primary in Nhân Chính Commune, told the Voice of Việt Nam (VoV)’s newspaper: “When the day-boarding meal support scheme was launched, I and other parents felt it was truly practical.

“This reduces financial pressure on families, guarantees pupils proper nutrition and raises the overall quality of education.”

The school has partnered with accredited suppliers meeting the city’s Department of Education and Training standards, ensuring food quality and safety, he added.

Principal of Phan Đình Giót Primary School Nguyễn Thị Kim Ngọc said the scheme has been warmly welcomed by parents, especially those on low incomes or working away from home, who said it provided reassurance when sending their children to school.

“A monthly subsidy of about VNĐ400,000 ($15) is particularly meaningful for disadvantaged families. It allows them to save on lunch costs and invest in extra activities such as languages, sport, music or other talents for their children,” Ngọc said.

Register for day-boarding meals rise

At Hoa Sơn Primary School in Ứng Thiên Commune, the number of pupils registered for day-boarding meals has risen from 298 to 348.

Principal of Hoa Sơn Primary School Trương Thanh Hà said the growing number of pupils signing up shows positive feedback from parents.

“This policy is a meaningful and practical initiative,” she said.

At Quảng Phú Cầu Primary School in Ứng Thiên Commune, the number of students registering for boarding meals has also increased significantly, reaching 561 out of 935 students to date.

Principal of the school Diêu Phương Thảo Lê Quốc Hoàn, said the school evaluates the policy of supporting boarding meals as very humane and practical.

Hoàn added that, thanks to the policy, the number of parents registering their children for day-boarding meals has increased significantly, from more than 100 students last year to 464 students this school year.

Strict food safety standards

To enhance food safety for day-boarding meals at schools across the city, on Thursday, Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Trần Sỹ Thanh issued a directive requiring departments, agencies and local authorities to strengthen oversight of day-boarding meals across the city.

The directive stipulates that heads of the Department of Education and Training and the People’s Committees at communes and wards must select providers with the capacity to supply safe food ingredients and meals and ensure compliance with all regulations on school catering.

"They will be held fully accountable if food safety violations occur in school kitchens under their jurisdiction," the directive said.

Thanh also stressed that the heads of the department and local authorities would face disciplinary measures if they failed to enforce food safety rules and directives from the city’s Food Safety Steering Committee.

According to data from the city’s Department of Health, nearly 2,200 public schools in the capital currently provide day-boarding meals through three models: on-site cooking, partnership cooking or catering services.

The department has advised the city’s Food Safety Steering Committee to issue guidance on food safety standards for suppliers and schools and has established inter-agency inspection teams to carry out random checks and take action against violations.

Meanwhile, the city’s Department of Education and Training has ordered schools to step up management of canteens and meal provision.

Schools must ensure that 100 per cent of food is contracted with legal invoices and documentation, clearly stating origins and sources.

Only suppliers with valid food safety certificates or certified producers are permitted. The use of untraceable, expired or substandard food will not be tolerated. — VNS