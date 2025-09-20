Politics & Law
Home Society

Overseas training programme wraps up, supporting Vietnamese language

September 20, 2025 - 20:43
Vũ Chí Mai, Consul General in Fukuoka, stressed that preserving and spreading Vietnamese among the Vietnamese community abroad is a sacred mission connecting younger generations to their roots.

 

 Delegates attend the event in Japan. — VNA/VNS Photo

TOKYO —  A fortnight-long online course methods of teaching Vietnamese to overseas children closed on Saturday.

Jointly organised by the Vietnamese Consulate General in Fukuoka, Japan, and the Global Network for Teaching Vietnamese Language and Culture, the programme drew over five hundred teachers from thirty countries and territories.

Vũ Chí Mai, Consul General in Fukuoka, stressed that preserving and spreading Vietnamese culture among the Vietnamese community abroad is a sacred mission connecting younger generations to their roots. 

Đinh Hoàng Linh, Consul General in Khon Kaen, Thailand, said that the training provided modern methods and stronger links with the homeland.

Professor Nguyễn Minh Thuyết, head of the advisory board, praised the global dedication of teachers, while Venerable Thích France Quang shared how the programme has strengthened Vietnamese classes for children in Sri Lanka.

The course featured five intensive online sessions, hundreds of submitted assignments, and contributions from leading scholars.

Organisers also announced the upcoming launch of the Global Network for Teaching Vietnamese Language and Culture on September 29, aiming to build a worldwide map of Vietnamese classes, digitise materials, and expand training support. — VNA/VNS

