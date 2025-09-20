Hưng Yên declares war on counterfeit goods

HƯNG YÊN — In a warehouse raid in August, Hưng Yên police uncovered hundreds of bags of fake animal feed, raw materials with no labels and counterfeit stamps ready to be passed off as imported goods.

It was not just another bust, but part of a wider battle that provincial authorities have vowed to fight without compromise.

Situated at the gateway to Hà Nội and linked to major northern trade routes, Hưng Yên is no stranger to illicit commerce.

Its expressways and busy transport networks attract smugglers and counterfeiters seeking quick profits.

But local leaders say the province is determined to push back, launching a relentless fight against trade fraud and counterfeit goods that threaten consumer health, undermine honest businesses and damage the reputation of real products.

Counterfeit products in Việt Nam range from food and pharmaceuticals to cosmetics, clothing and electronics. Increasingly sophisticated, they often fool even careful buyers.

Since the start of 2025, the province has inspected and dealt with 453 violations, including 43 cases involving banned goods, 389 related to trade fraud and 10 criminal prosecutions targeting counterfeit production.

More than VNĐ27.6 billion (over US$1 million) has been collected in fines and payments for the State budget.

On August 29, Nghĩa Trụ Commune saw one of the province's most striking cases, in which police seized 380 bags of fake branded cat food and more than 1.6 tonnes of raw materials.

Just weeks earlier, a smuggling ring moving over one million litres of counterfeit vegetable oil was dismantled, leading to six prosecutions under food fraud charges.

A police officer said that these recent cases reflect the determination of enforcement authorities, noting that they would show no tolerance for the production or trade of counterfeit goods and that those involved in every violation would face strict punishment.

The fight is not limited to warehouses and highways. E-commerce platforms and social media have become a breeding ground for counterfeit products. Glossy ads, false claims and easy online payments have made fake goods more accessible than ever.

In just eight months, Hưng Yên’s Market Management Department handled more than 120 online cases and forced 827 businesses and households to sign commitments pledging not to deal in counterfeit or smuggled products.

Authorities said that enforcement alone cannot eradicate counterfeiting. Consumers must also play their part by demanding authentic products, checking labels and invoices and reporting suspicious goods.

“Every fake product sold survives because someone buys it,” said a provincial market official. “Consumers are on the front lines of this fight.”

Enterprises are also under pressure to act responsibly.

Local authorities call on businesses to obey regulations, work closely with inspectors and take proactive steps to safeguard their brands. Protecting consumers should be viewed not merely as a legal obligation, but an ethical commitment — one that enhances corporate reputation and reinforces the standing of Vietnamese products in global markets, they said.

To strengthen its fight against counterfeit goods, Hưng Yên Province is increasingly using e-commerce platforms and digital tools to improve market oversight and monitoring.

Bùi Quý Khánh, Deputy Head of the provincial market surveillance sub-department, has set up specialised e-commerce monitoring teams and is applying artificial intelligence and big data analytics to identify suspicious activity more efficiently.

By working closely with major online platforms, authorities can quickly detect and remove fraudulent listings, while partnerships with businesses help verify product origins and ensure authenticity.

These enforcement efforts are complemented by public awareness campaigns, which educate consumers on how to spot fake products and encourage them to report suspicious goods.

Between 2024 and 2025, Hưng Yên secured over 800 commitments from businesses and operators pledging not to sell counterfeit or unverified products.

The province plans to launch a dedicated e-commerce platform connecting authorities, businesses and consumers.

This digital initiative aims to create a stronger foundation for preventing trade fraud, protecting legitimate businesses and giving consumers confidence in a transparent and reliable marketplace. — VNS