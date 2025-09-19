Vietnamese scientist honoured as academician of Int’l Association of Academies of Sciences

HÀ NỘI – Professor and Academician Lê Trường Giang, Vice President of the Việt Nam Academy of Science and Technology (VAST), has been recognised an academician of the International Association of Academies of Sciences (IAAS), becoming the second Vietnamese to receive this title.

The title presentation ceremony took place on Thursday within the framework of the 38th meeting of the IAAS Council in Minsk, Belarus.

The IAAS Academician title is awarded to a few select outstanding scientists who play a leading role and have significant influence in the international scientific community. From its inception in 2019 until the 37th meeting in 2024, the IAAS has elected 54 academicians from thousands of outstanding scientists from member organisations.

The first Vietnamese holding this title was VAST President Professor and Academician Châu Văn Minh, who was elected in 2019.

This is not only an honour for the individual scientist but also evidence of the maturity and growing international integration of Vietnamese science on the global stage.

Giang is an expert in chemistry-related fields such as analytical chemistry, environmental chemistry, food toxicology, and optimisation. He has led and participated in numerous fundamental and high-application research projects, ranging from modeling the kinetics of chemical reactions to developing technologies for the treatment of persistent organic pollutants in the environment and controlling toxins in food. He has published hundreds of scientific papers on prestigious international journals, receiving high evaluation from the scientific community and having a wide academic impact. — VNA/VNS