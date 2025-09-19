Faulty machine still used for hundreds of patients is serious problem: Health ministry

HÀ NỘI — A broken laser lithotripsy machine being still used to treat 255 patients at the Central Highlands General Hospital is a serious incident, said the Ministry of Health (MoH).

In an urgent document sent to Chairman of the Đắk Lắk Provincial People's Committee on Thursday, Professor Trần Văn Thuấn, Deputy Minister of Health, emphasised that this incident could directly affect the patients’ health and lose people’s confidence in the health sector.

The media on Thursday reported that the Central Highlands General Hospital had a broken laser lithotripsy machine since the end of 2023, however, it still provides lithotripsy services for patients.

In response, the MoH requested chairman of the Đắk Lắk Provincial People's Committee to direct related agencies to urgently implement tasks to resolve the problem.

The provincial Department of Health must inspect and verify the information mentioned by the press.

The Central Highlands General Hospital is required to review the process of purchasing, managing and using medical equipment, the lithotripsy technical process, the medical examination and treatment condition, the supply of drugs and medical equipment and payment of medical examination and treatment costs under health insurance.

It is also requested to review and clarify the responsibilities of individuals and groups involved, if there are any violations, and fully coordinate with the authorities during the investigation process.

The provincial Social Insurance agency is responsible for reviewing contract signing work, inspecting health insurance medical examination and treatment contracts and costs from 2023 at the Central Highlands General Hospital.

It must consider recovering medical examination and treatment costs under health insurance that are not in accordance with regulations, if any.

At the same time, it should direct inspection and comprehensive review of medical examination and treatment facilities in the province; procurement, supply, management and use of medical equipment, drugs and technical professional activities that may affect patient safety; the management of health insurance to ensure compliance with legal regulations.

The MoH proposes to strictly handle violations, if any, in accordance with laws and directs solutions to ensure good conditions of medical examination as well as treatment facilities to meet the people’s needs.

Results of the review, inspection and solutions must be publicised on the media and quickly reported to the MoH before 1pm on Friday.

Nay Phi La, Director of the Đắk Lắk Provincial Department of Health, said that in July this year, the department established an inspection team to assess professional activities at the Central Highlands General Hospital with five inspection contents, including assessment on the hospital's Nephrology and Urology Ward.

The quick inspection results on July 22 at the ward showed a number of shortcomings. Typically, as many as 255 cases of endoscopic lithotripsy were performed at the hospital when the laser lithotripsy machine was broken and no longer in use.

Based on the hospital’s explanatory report, the department on August 6 held a meeting with the hospital.

Accordingly, the laser lithotripsy machine at the Central Highlands General Hospital was put into use in 2015. After a long period of use, by the end of 2023, the device showed signs of reduced capacity and was out of work last year.

During the time the machine was broken, the ward still had medical records of endoscopic lithotripsy services. The inspection team discovered 255 cases of patients using other techniques but their records noted the use of endoscopic lithotripsy services.

After discovering the violations, the department requested relevant units and individuals to explain and clarify their responsibilities in the professional procedures and regulations. — VNS