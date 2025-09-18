Politics & Law
Silent laundry service

September 18, 2025 - 18:18
This laundry does not welcome you with words, but sign language and a five star service. At SÁNG, a franchise run by the deaf and hearing-impaired community, work is not just about making a living – it has become a pathway to confidence, empowerment and inclusion.

From waste to gold

University student project NIION has succeeded in turning garlic peel into flammable biomass pellets. Their product, certified to be environmentally friendly, aims to reduce the use of harmful fuels. On its way to be mass produced and commercialise, NIION garlic pellets could be an effective substitution for normal coal.

