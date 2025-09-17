Health sector calls for further improvement in patient safety

HÀ NỘI — Health experts called for further improvements to the safety of patients, especially children and infants, at a meeting held in Hà Nội on Wednesday to celebrate the World Patient Safety Day 2025.

With the theme 'Safe Care for Every Newborn and Every Child', the day aims to drive meaningful improvements and reaffirm every child's right to safe and quality care. It also helps raise global awareness of safety risks in paediatric and newborn care in all healthcare settings, emphasising the specific needs of children, families, and caregivers.

Speaking at the event, WHO Deputy Representative in Việt Nam Dr Jennifer Horton praised Việt Nam for its achievements in improving safety for patients of all ages.

“Patient safety has been integrated into the National Action Plan on improving capacity in managing the quality of medical examination and treatment. Safety standards are part of the licensing criteria for all levels of health care facilities. Reportable medical events are defined, laying the groundwork for a safer and more accountable health system,” said Dr Horton.

Dr Horton also called the health sector to focus on five priorities, including establishing a national patient safety programme; implementing the Ministry of Health’s guidelines on patient safety; raising public awareness about safe medicine use, and including patient representatives on hospital boards; enhancing patient safety education for health care workers; and standardising the system for reporting patient incidents.

At the meeting, Deputy Minister of Health Trần Văn Thuấn affirmed that the healthcare sector identified patient safety as a key pillar in quality management, especially in the field of obstetrics and paediatrics.

“Patient safety, especially for infants and young children, is not only a measure of professional quality, but also a measure of social civilisation. Every improvement, no matter how small, can save a life, preserve a future, and foster people's trust in the health system,” said Thuấn.

Thuấn also called for more priorities in building child-centred safety standards; continuously training on safety skills; and applying digital applications to “minimise” risks. He also asked medical facilities to establish a system to monitor, report and analyse safety incidents for paediatrics, unify the entire hospital and connect all levels of medical examination and treatment.

On behalf of the Ministry of Health, Thuấn also committed to continuing to improve the policy framework, assessment tools and incentive mechanisms; strengthening the monitoring and incident reporting system; promoting resources for digital transformation; expanding cooperation with WHO and development partners; and linking safety targets with national programs on mothers and children, nutrition, immunisation and disease prevention.

According to international reports, more than one in 10 patients experience a medical incident. In low- and middle-income countries, an estimated 134 million hospital incidents occur each year, causing about 2.6 million deaths, half of which are preventable.

Not only is unsafe healthcare harmful, it also consumes a significant proportion of health spending, estimated at 12–15 per cent of total health spending, equivalent to US$1.4 to $1.6 trillion per year. Investing in patient safety is therefore both a moral imperative and a smart economic decision. — VNS