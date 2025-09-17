From waste to gold

University student project NIION has succeeded in turning garlic peel into flammable biomass pellets. Their product, certified to be environmentally friendly, aims to reduce the use of harmful fuels. On its way to be mass produced and commercialise, NIION garlic pellets could be an effective substitution for normal coal.
The Ministry of Public Security argued that paying salaries and wages from the State budget and then taxing those very same payments before returning them to the State budget creates unnecessary procedures and staffing requirements for tax collection.
In Directive No 25/CT-TTg, sent to ministries and localities, Deputy PM Lê Thành Long stated that traditional Vietnamese medicine is a precious cultural asset of the nation, formed and developed in parallel with the country’s history.
To prioritise investment and ease implementation, the Ministry of Construction proposed initially widening only the Hà Nội–Hồ Chí Minh City route, covering 18 component projects with a total length of about 1,144km.
The chairman of Vietnamese electronics firm Asanzo Group has been sentenced to four years and six months in prison and fined VNĐ2 billion (US$82,000) for smuggling and tax evasion, a HCM City court ruled on Wednesday.
Lifelong learning must be seen not only as an individual need but also as the key to raising intellectual standards, building human resources, and driving innovation and breakthroughs for rapid and sustainable socio-economic development, helping every citizen become a useful member of society
Central-level pilot models for growing high-quality, low-emission rice in the 2025 summer–autumn crop in the Cửu Long (Mekong) Delta have delivered clear benefits, a conference heard in An Giang Province on September 15.