Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Society

From waste to gold

September 17, 2025 - 16:35
University student project NIION has succeeded in turning garlic peel into flammable biomass pellets. Their product, certified to be environmentally friendly, aims to reduce the use of harmful fuels. On its way to be mass produced and commercialise, NIION garlic pellets could be an effective substitution for normal coal.

see also

More on this story

Society

Promoting traditional Vietnamese medicine in new era

In Directive No 25/CT-TTg, sent to ministries and localities, Deputy PM Lê Thành Long stated that traditional Vietnamese medicine is a precious cultural asset of the nation, formed and developed in parallel with the country’s history.
Society

Mekong Delta expands sustainable rice project

Central-level pilot models for growing high-quality, low-emission rice in the 2025 summer–autumn crop in the Cửu Long (Mekong) Delta have delivered clear benefits, a conference heard in An Giang Province on September 15.

E-paper

Science & Tech
Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom