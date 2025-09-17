Truck crash at banana market kills three, injures several others

QUẢNG TRỊ — Three people have been killed and seven others injured after a truck crashed into a crowded market in the central province of Quảng Trị on Wednesday morning.

The accident happened at around 7.50am as a truck bearing license plate 37C-58763 (from Nghệ An Province) was travelling along National Highway 9 towards the Lao Bảo International Border Gate. The vehicle reportedly lost control unexpectedly and slammed into a crowd in Tân Long banana market.

Security camera footage from nearby residents shows the truck careering down a steep slope before smashing into dozens of motorbikes and shoppers. The crash triggered scenes of chaos, with people screaming and running for cover.

Three victims died at the scene. Three others suffered critical injuries and were taken to Quảng Trị General Hospital, while four more were rushed to Hướng Hóa General Hospital.

Local police and residents quickly joined forces to rescue the injured and recover the bodies trapped under the debris. — VNS