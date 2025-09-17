Hà Nội seeks to eliminate unauthorised, makeshift markets

HÀ NỘI — All wards and communes across Hà Nội have been instructed to review makeshift and unauthorised street markets during this month, under a directive from Deputy Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Nguyễn Mạnh Quyền.

The move is part of efforts to put a permanent end to so-called “pavement markets” and temporary trading sites that have proliferated in the capital city.

Quyền also called on local authorities to draw up clear timetables for enforcement and to ensure measures are in place to prevent any resurgence of “pavement markets.”

At the same time, they are expected to step up public information campaigns, encouraging residents to abandon the habit of buying and selling in informal markets that – while convenient – often fail to meet food safety and hygiene standards.

According to city officials, the widespread presence of such markets not only spoils the urban landscape but also contributes to pollution and poses significant food safety risks.

Quyền tasked the Department of Industry and Trade with preparing a detailed plan to deal with illegal markets, including classification, solutions and a roadmap.

The department will work with other agencies to guide ward and commune authorities in conducting reviews, compiling data, devising clearance plans and persuading vendors to relocate to legal market facilities.

Quyền praised some localities that have already made strong efforts to tackle the issue, especially those wards and communes that no longer have makeshift markets under the city’s two-tier local government model.

However, he also urged relevant units to learn from shortcomings and strictly comply with resolutions of both the municipal People’s Council and People’s Committee regarding the removal of such markets.

A report from the department estimates there are still about 85 unauthorised or makeshift markets operating across the city, continuing to undermine the urban environment and food safety.

Hà Nội has launched and largely completed construction of 18 new markets and upgraded 41 existing ones since 2024.

By the end of this year, the city aims to commence work on another 15 markets and carry out renovations on a further 20.— VNS