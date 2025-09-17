HCM City fast-tracks social housing projects to meet 2030 target

HCM CITY — HCM City authorities are accelerating work on four major social housing developments as they struggle to meet a national target of delivering 100,000 affordable homes by the end of 2030.

At a recent housing policy meeting, Bùi Xuân Cường, chairman of the municipal People's Committee, instructed government departments and developers to remove procedural hurdles and ensure construction deadlines are met.

The four priority projects span several wards across the city, including Phase 2 of the CC2 apartment complex in the Ecotown Phú Mỹ residential area in Phú Mỹ Ward.

The city’s Department of Finance has been assigned to review the project's legal status and recommend timeline adjustments in accordance with current laws.

The Khải Vy Mixed-Use Residential and Commercial Development in Phú Thuận Ward, led by Khải Vy Group, has been ordered to complete all regulatory procedures to begin construction by October.

The Hoàng Nam Social Housing Project on Lê Cơ Street in An Lạc Ward faces a September 15 deadline to submit its general site plan. Environmental and land-use approvals are also required to break ground by December. Local authorities have been directed to prioritise the review process.

The fourth project, located in Long Phước Ward, is being developed by Green City Development JSC and falls under a special policy framework designed to incentivise affordable housing. City officials have called for the expedited completion of all necessary documentation to enable an early start.

Lagging behind national goals

HCM City, home to more than 10 million residents and a major destination for rural migrants, has long struggled with limited affordable housing amid soaring property prices.

Under a government directive, the city is required to deliver 100,000 social housing units by 2030.

However, progress to date has been modest. Between 2021 and 2025, only 5,619 units have been completed. A further 2,874 are expected by the end of 2025, leaving a steep shortfall.

To stay on track, the city must construct between 9,400 and 28,000 units annually from 2026 to 2030.

So far, five social housing projects comprising over 2,300 units have been put into use. Additionally, part of a worker accommodation scheme has provided 368 units.

To support future development, the city plans to allocate 1,400 hectares of land for social housing.

Of that total, 661 hectares are already tied to 116 ongoing projects. The remaining 739 hectares will be included in upcoming urban planning revisions.

Challenges

The drive to expand affordable housing in the city highlights a wider issue confronting rapidly growing cities across Southeast Asia: how to provide inclusive, affordable housing without undermining infrastructure or livability.

Urban planning experts argue that accelerating construction is only one part of the solution.

Long-term success will depend on cutting red tape, offering better incentives for developers, and ensuring projects are well-integrated into transport and social service networks.

With the 2030 deadline approaching, the city's renewed urgency may mark a shift in momentum. But questions remain over whether it can scale fast enough to meet its commitments. — VNS