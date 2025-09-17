Two Lao nationals among three killed in Quảng Trị crash

QUẢNG TRỊ — Authorities have confirmed that two Lao nationals were among the three people killed when a truck crashed into a crowded market in Quảng Trị Province on Wednesday morning.

The accident happened at about 7.50am when a truck travelling along National Highway 9 suddenly lost control on a slope and ploughed straight into the crowded Tân Long banana market.

The deceased victims include two Lao citizens, H.T.B. and H.V.Th., and one Vietnamese, H.V.Đ. from A Dơi Commune. Nine others were injured.

Three victims in critical condition – Hồ Văn Sơn, from A Dơi; Hồ Văn Phon, a Lao national; and Khăm Pôn, a Lao national – were rushed to Quảng Trị General Hospital with severe head injuries, multiple fractures and chest trauma.

Six others are being treated at Hướng Hóa General Hospital. Doctors said most are stable, though two remain in need of surgery for chest and leg injuries.

Police confirmed the driver, Trần Minh Hoàng from HCM City, and his assistant tested negative for alcohol and drugs.

Director of Quảng Trị Provincial Police Major General Nguyễn Thanh Liêm personally inspected the scene and directed investigation efforts. He said authorities were working with families, including those in Laos, to provide support and condolences.

"Traffic along National Highway 9 is extremely heavy, especially during banana harvest season," Liêm said.

"We are stepping up measures to restore order and prevent roadside encroachment that puts lives at risk."

Nguyễn Thị Năm, a local trader, was only 50m away from where the truck hit. She revealed that banana traders often gather along the roadside outside the market in the mornings, causing congestion and increasing the risk of accidents.

"I was arranging my produce when I heard a huge crash. People screamed and scattered. I was terrified – the truck stopped so close to where I was standing," she said. — VNS