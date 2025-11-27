Prime Minister orders highest-level response to Storm Koto

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính has ordered the highest-level, most decisive response to Storm Koto, the 15th to enter in the East Sea (internationally known as the South China Sea) this year, placing public safety above all else.

In an official dispatch to ministries and coastal localities on November 26, the leader urged them to closely monitor and continuously update developments, taking proactive response measures.

Ministers and the chairpersons of provincial-level People’s Committees should be fully accountable to the government and the PM for the outcomes of storm and flood prevention and response efforts in their respective sectors, he stressed.

Coastal cities and provinces were urged to guide vessels still at sea, especially in areas directly threatened by the storm, to quickly move to safe waters or return to port.

The PM also requested them to review and finalise response plans and scenarios, including the emergency evacuation and relocation of residents from high-risk areas, particularly fish farms, aquaculture watch posts, and zones prone to flash floods, landslides, or mudslides, if forecasts indicate strong winds and heavy rain.

​He highlighted measures to ensure the safety of reservoirs, dikes, offices, schools, and business facilities.

Personnel, equipment, and food supplies must be pre-positioned in key vulnerable areas to carry out storm and flood response, as well as search and rescue operations in the event of emergencies, the leader said.

PM Chính assigned specific tasks to the ministers of agriculture and environment; national defence; public security; construction; industry and trade; culture, sports, and tourism; science and technology; education and training, and health.

Deputy Prime Minister Trần Hồng Hà will continue to direct ministries, agencies, and localities to promptly implement response measures.

According to the National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting, Storm No. 15 is expected to strengthen over the next 24 hours, potentially reaching level 11 with gusts up to level 14.

Its remnants combined with cold air could bring moderate to heavy rain from Đà Nẵng to Lâm Đồng, and given the prolonged heavy rainfall in recent days, there is a very high risk of landslides, flash floods, and low-lying area inundation in the region. — VNS