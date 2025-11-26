Four people killed, two critically injured in car crash

LẠNG SƠN — A serious collision between a car and a lorry had occurred in the northern province of Lạng Sơn on Wednesday, killing four people and injuring two others.

Leaders of Nhân Lý Commune People’s Committee in Lạng Sơn Province confirmed that at around 1:30pm, at Km 41 of National Highway 1A (in Nhân Lý Commune, Lạng Sơn Province), a seven-seat Avanza car with licence plate 19A-48313 carrying six people travelling from Lạng Sơn towards Hà Nội collided head-on with a truck carrying construction materials coming from the opposite direction.

The crash killed four people at the scene, while the two sustained critical injuries and have been taken to Chi Lăng Regional Medical Centre for emergency treatment.

The seven-seat vehicle was heavily damaged, with the front section almost completely crushed.

Following the accident, traffic on National Highway 1A was congested for nearly 10km. Local authorities were present at the scene to redirect traffic via the old National Highway 1A and investigate the cause of the crash.

By 5pm the same day, one lane at the site had been reopened. Vehicles were able to move slowly under the guidance of local traffic officers.

Provincial leaders of Lạng Sơn have visited the scene to direct response efforts

The provincial authorities and the Traffic Safety Committee also visited the affected families, providing support of VNĐ5 million (US$190) for each deceased victim and VNĐ2 million for each injured person. — VNS