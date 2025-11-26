Việt Nam outlines new plan to cut waste, protect coastal ecosystems

By Trần Như

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam has launched a fresh push to curb pollution across its fisheries sector, warning that rising seas, degraded ecosystems and falling fish stocks are already squeezing the livelihoods of millions of coastal residents.

Officials, international partners and industry representatives gathered in Hà Nội on Wednesday for a national conference on environmental protection in fisheries, jointly organised by the Directorate of Fisheries, UNDP and the Canadian Embassy.

The meeting reviewed three years of progress under a Government plan to reduce waste and modernise practices in aquaculture and fishing, and set out priorities for the 2026–2030 period. Delegates highlighted both the country’s recent gains and the scale of the challenges ahead.

Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Environment Phùng Đức Tiến said the sector’s shift toward sustainable, responsible and environmentally friendly production was inevitable as Việt Nam deepens its international commitments on climate change, biodiversity and ecosystem restoration.

He pointed to global pressures, from rising pollution to shrinking marine resources, that are already reshaping coastal economies.

"Strengthening waste control, adopting cleaner technologies, advancing digital transformation and mobilising the whole of society will be essential," he said, adding that these steps would pave the way for higher-value seafood that is competitive and climate-resilient.

According to the Directorate of Fisheries, several provinces have begun adopting circular economy models that reduce pollution, recycle waste and integrate environmental safeguards into production.

The authorities have also held a series of technical workshops on emissions reduction, energy-saving technologies and the wider use of public-private partnerships to scale up effective practices.

International partners underscored the global significance of Việt Nam’s efforts.

Canadian Ambassador to Việt Nam Jim Nickel said that protecting the oceans is protecting the future of humanity, adding that Canada is proud to support Việt Nam’s move toward a greener, more resilient fisheries sector.

UNDP Resident Representative Ramla Khalidi told the conference that Việt Nam’s fisheries are an important pillar of the economy, but face mounting strain from polluted waterways, aquaculture waste and surging volumes of plastics.

She said progress on mangrove restoration, community co-management of coastal resources and waste-reduction efforts show what is possible when local authorities, residents and technical partners work together.

But she warned that big gaps remain: environmental protection infrastructure is still limited, cleaner technologies are not yet widespread and the burden of waste continues to grow.

"Meeting these challenges requires sustained investment, modern monitoring systems and stronger coordination across sectors," she said.

"Sustainability is not a cost – it is an opportunity."

The conference is part of the Climate-Smart Coastal Communities project, a Canada-funded UNDP initiative running through 2030 that helps vulnerable coastal areas improve climate-risk planning, restore mangroves and other natural buffers and tackle marine plastic pollution.

The project also promotes community-based environmental governance and aims to strengthen citizens’ roles in protecting local ecosystems. — VNS