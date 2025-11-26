Politics & Law
Home Society

Donating books to students in flood-hit areas

November 26, 2025 - 19:19
To help students overcome the difficulties caused by recent storms and floods, the Việt Nam Education Publishing House has donated more than 230,000 textbooks and cash, totalling over US$151,000 to affected schools. This initiative reflects the publisher’s strong sense of social responsibility and its commitment to supporting local communities in recovering from natural disasters and ensuring equitable access to education.

