Donating books to students in flood-hit areas

To help students overcome the difficulties caused by recent storms and floods, the Việt Nam Education Publishing House has donated more than 230,000 textbooks and cash, totalling over US$151,000 to affected schools. This initiative reflects the publisher’s strong sense of social responsibility and its commitment to supporting local communities in recovering from natural disasters and ensuring equitable access to education.
Disaster recovery support should be closely combined with restructuring production, reorganising populations in risky areas, proactively restoring infrastructure and enhancing resilience and sustainable adaptation to natural disasters.
For people with HIV, physical illness is only part of the problem but psychological trauma is really the biggest challenge, according to doctor Châu Văn Thức, deputy head of the HIV/AIDS Prevention and Control Department of Huế City’s Centre for Disease Control.
A former deputy director of Việt Nam’s leading forensic-psychiatry institute has been arrested for allegedly taking part in a bribery scheme that allowed a drug-trafficking suspect to avoid jail and continue running a narcotics ring.
The Dầu Tiếng Reservoir, one of southern Việt Nam’s largest water sources, began releasing water into the Sài Gòn River at 7am on Tuesday, with controlled discharge levels ranging from 28 to 200 cubic metres per second, authorities said.
The Government leader demanded problems and shortcomings, especially those of the EC's special concern, be completely handled, with the positive results built on and effective solutions to underperformed tasks devised.