A symphony of ocean flavours awaits in the Lobster Tartlet, thoughtfully composed by Chef Zach Trương. Nestled in a perfectly baked tart, each bite reveals a graceful interplay of textures premium seafood, the light vegetal notes of the greens, and the crunch of the pastry. Elevated by the shimmering skyline above at The Summit Bar, this refined tartlet captures the essence of modern luxury dining – subtle, sophisticated, and effortlessly memorable.

Ingredients:

Diced lobster: 40g

Diced scallops: 20g

Celery: 20g

Onion: 20g

Spinach: 30g

Fresh cream: 10ml

White wine

Tart shell

Preparation:

Sauté the diced onion and celery in a small amount of oil or butter over medium heat until they are soft and translucent.

Add the diced shrimp and scallops to the pan. Sauté quickly until the seafood is just cooked through.

Add a small splash of white wine to deglaze and evaporate almost completely. Season with salt and pepper.

Pour in the 10ml of heavy cream then stir gently and heat until the mixture thickens slightly and achieves a smooth, velvety consistency.

Turn off the heat then stir with 30g of spinach strips. Scoop the warm filling into the 2 prepared tart shells.

The Summit Bar perches on the 20th floor of Pan Pacific Hanoi Hotel, 1 Thanh Niên Road, Ba Đình, Hà Nội. Hotline: 090 177 8318. VNS