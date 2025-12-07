Sopa De Lacassá

A humble bowl of profound comfort, where the soul of the sea meets the heart of the home. Plump, sweet prawns and springy noodles swim in a deeply aromatic broth, transformed by the pungent, umami magic of fermented shrimp paste. It’s a simple, rustic dish that speaks directly to Macau's history.

Ingredients:

For the broth and noodles:

- 150g fresh prawns (20/30 count), shells on

- 140g dried rice noodles (bún khô)

- 1.5 litres water

- 1 medium onion, roughly chopped

- 2 cloves garlic, smashed

- 2.5cm piece ginger, sliced

For the seasoning & aromatics:

30ml (2 tbsp) light soy sauce

15g (1 tbsp) shrimp paste

2 spring onions, finely sliced

1 fresh red chilli, thinly sliced (optional, for garnish)

1 lime, cut into wedges

Preparation:

Build the foundation

Peel and devein the prawns, reserving the heads and shells. Set the prawn meat aside.

In a stockpot over medium-high heat, add a drizzle of oil. Add the prawn heads and shells and sauté, crushing with the back of a spoon, for 4-5 minutes until deeply fragrant and bright red.

Add the chopped onion, garlic, and ginger, and cook for another 2 minutes until softened.

Pour in the 1.5 litres of water, bring to a boil, then reduce the heat to low and simmer for 25 minutes, allowing the flavours to meld.

Craft the broth

Strain the broth through a fine-mesh sieve into a clean pot, pressing on the solids to extract all the liquid. Discard the shells and aromatics.

Return the clear, prawn-infused broth to the stove over low heat. Stir in the light soy sauce.

In a small bowl, dilute the shrimp paste with a few tablespoons of the hot broth, then whisk this mixture back into the main pot. This is the soul of the soup – taste and adjust with more shrimp paste or soy sauce as desired. Keep the broth hot but not boiling.

Cook the noodles & prawns

While the broth simmers, cook the rice noodles according to package instructions in a separate pot of boiling water until just tender. Drain and rinse briefly with cold water to stop the cooking. Divide the noodles between two large serving bowls.

Bring the seasoned broth to a gentle simmer. Add the reserved, peeled prawns and cook for 2-3 minutes, or until they are just pink and opaque.

Assemble the dish

Ladle the hot broth and the cooked prawns over the waiting noodles in each bowl.

Garnish generously with sliced spring onions and fresh red chilli for a touch of heat and colour.

Serve immediately, with lime wedges on the side for a bright, citrusy squeeze that cuts through the richness.

"Sopa de lacassá" is part of O Macanese restaurant’s Seasonal Symphony menu, which is available until December 31.

For reservation, please dial +84 24 3822 2800. Movenpick Hotel Hanoi sits at 83A Lý Thường Kiệt Street, Hoàn Kiếm, Hà Nội. VNS