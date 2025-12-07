A humble bowl of profound comfort, where the soul of the sea meets the heart of the home. Plump, sweet prawns and springy noodles swim in a deeply aromatic broth, transformed by the pungent, umami magic of fermented shrimp paste. It’s a simple, rustic dish that speaks directly to Macau's history.
|Executive Sous Chef Tống Đăng Khoái from Movenpick Hotel Hanoi Centre
Ingredients:
For the broth and noodles:
- 150g fresh prawns (20/30 count), shells on
- 140g dried rice noodles (bún khô)
- 1.5 litres water
- 1 medium onion, roughly chopped
- 2 cloves garlic, smashed
- 2.5cm piece ginger, sliced
For the seasoning & aromatics:
- 30ml (2 tbsp) light soy sauce
- 15g (1 tbsp) shrimp paste
- 2 spring onions, finely sliced
- 1 fresh red chilli, thinly sliced (optional, for garnish)
- 1 lime, cut into wedges
|Sopa De Lacassá
Preparation:
Build the foundation
- Peel and devein the prawns, reserving the heads and shells. Set the prawn meat aside.
- In a stockpot over medium-high heat, add a drizzle of oil. Add the prawn heads and shells and sauté, crushing with the back of a spoon, for 4-5 minutes until deeply fragrant and bright red.
- Add the chopped onion, garlic, and ginger, and cook for another 2 minutes until softened.
- Pour in the 1.5 litres of water, bring to a boil, then reduce the heat to low and simmer for 25 minutes, allowing the flavours to meld.
Craft the broth
- Strain the broth through a fine-mesh sieve into a clean pot, pressing on the solids to extract all the liquid. Discard the shells and aromatics.
- Return the clear, prawn-infused broth to the stove over low heat. Stir in the light soy sauce.
- In a small bowl, dilute the shrimp paste with a few tablespoons of the hot broth, then whisk this mixture back into the main pot. This is the soul of the soup – taste and adjust with more shrimp paste or soy sauce as desired. Keep the broth hot but not boiling.
Cook the noodles & prawns
- While the broth simmers, cook the rice noodles according to package instructions in a separate pot of boiling water until just tender. Drain and rinse briefly with cold water to stop the cooking. Divide the noodles between two large serving bowls.
- Bring the seasoned broth to a gentle simmer. Add the reserved, peeled prawns and cook for 2-3 minutes, or until they are just pink and opaque.
Assemble the dish
- Ladle the hot broth and the cooked prawns over the waiting noodles in each bowl.
- Garnish generously with sliced spring onions and fresh red chilli for a touch of heat and colour.
- Serve immediately, with lime wedges on the side for a bright, citrusy squeeze that cuts through the richness.
"Sopa de lacassá" is part of O Macanese restaurant’s Seasonal Symphony menu, which is available until December 31.
For reservation, please dial +84 24 3822 2800. Movenpick Hotel Hanoi sits at 83A Lý Thường Kiệt Street, Hoàn Kiếm, Hà Nội. VNS