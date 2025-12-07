Politics & Law
Home Sunday/Weekend Ông Táo's Kitchen

Sopa De Lacassá

December 07, 2025 - 07:00
With Executive Sous Chef Tống Đăng Khoái from Movenpick Hotel Hanoi Centre

A humble bowl of profound comfort, where the soul of the sea meets the heart of the home. Plump, sweet prawns and springy noodles swim in a deeply aromatic broth, transformed by the pungent, umami magic of fermented shrimp paste. It’s a simple, rustic dish that speaks directly to Macau's history.

Executive Sous Chef Tống Đăng Khoái from Movenpick Hotel Hanoi Centre

Ingredients:

For the broth and noodles:

- 150g fresh prawns (20/30 count), shells on

- 140g dried rice noodles (bún khô)

- 1.5 litres water

- 1 medium onion, roughly chopped

- 2 cloves garlic, smashed

- 2.5cm piece ginger, sliced

For the seasoning & aromatics:

  • 30ml (2 tbsp) light soy sauce
  • 15g (1 tbsp) shrimp paste
  • 2 spring onions, finely sliced
  • 1 fresh red chilli, thinly sliced (optional, for garnish)
  • 1 lime, cut into wedges
Sopa De Lacassá

Preparation:

Build the foundation

  • Peel and devein the prawns, reserving the heads and shells. Set the prawn meat aside.
  • In a stockpot over medium-high heat, add a drizzle of oil. Add the prawn heads and shells and sauté, crushing with the back of a spoon, for 4-5 minutes until deeply fragrant and bright red.
  • Add the chopped onion, garlic, and ginger, and cook for another 2 minutes until softened.
  • Pour in the 1.5 litres of water, bring to a boil, then reduce the heat to low and simmer for 25 minutes, allowing the flavours to meld.

Craft the broth

  • Strain the broth through a fine-mesh sieve into a clean pot, pressing on the solids to extract all the liquid. Discard the shells and aromatics.
  • Return the clear, prawn-infused broth to the stove over low heat. Stir in the light soy sauce.
  • In a small bowl, dilute the shrimp paste with a few tablespoons of the hot broth, then whisk this mixture back into the main pot. This is the soul of the soup – taste and adjust with more shrimp paste or soy sauce as desired. Keep the broth hot but not boiling.

Cook the noodles & prawns

  • While the broth simmers, cook the rice noodles according to package instructions in a separate pot of boiling water until just tender. Drain and rinse briefly with cold water to stop the cooking. Divide the noodles between two large serving bowls.
  • Bring the seasoned broth to a gentle simmer. Add the reserved, peeled prawns and cook for 2-3 minutes, or until they are just pink and opaque.

Assemble the dish

  • Ladle the hot broth and the cooked prawns over the waiting noodles in each bowl.
  • Garnish generously with sliced spring onions and fresh red chilli for a touch of heat and colour.
  • Serve immediately, with lime wedges on the side for a bright, citrusy squeeze that cuts through the richness.

"Sopa de lacassá" is part of O Macanese restaurant’s Seasonal Symphony menu, which is available until December 31.

For reservation, please dial +84 24 3822 2800. Movenpick Hotel Hanoi sits at 83A Lý Thường Kiệt Street, Hoàn Kiếm, Hà Nội. VNS

