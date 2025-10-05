A hearty treat at Song Hong Bar – the Juicy Pulled Pork Sandwich with Creamy Slaw is a mouthwatering masterpiece that balances tender, smoky pulled pork with crisp, creamy coleslaw – all embraced by a golden brioche bun. Each bite is a celebration of rich flavours and textures, prepared with passion and finesse by Chef Zack Trương.

Ingredients:

For the pulled pork

3-4 lbs (1.4-1.8 kg) boneless pork shoulder (or pork butt)

1 tbsp paprika

1 tsp garlic powder

1 tsp onion powder

1 tsp salt

½ tsp black pepper

½ cup apple cider vinegar

1 cup chicken broth or water

1 ½ cups homemade BBQ sauce

For the coleslaw

2 cups shredded green cabbage

1 cup shredded purple cabbage

1 cup shredded carrots

½ cup mayonnaise

2 tbsp apple cider vinegar

1 tbsp BBQ sauce (from above)

Salt & pepper, to taste

For the assembly

6 brioche buns, lightly toasted

pickle slices

Extra BBQ sauce, for drizzling

Preparation:

Prepare the pulled pork

Rub pork shoulder with paprika, garlic powder, onion powder, salt, and pepper.

Place it into a slow cooker. Pour apple cider vinegar and broth around the pork (not over).

Cook on low for 8-10 hours (or high for 5-6 hours) until the pork can be shredded easily with forks.

Remove the pork, shred it, then return to cooker and mix in BBQ sauce thoroughly.

Mix the creamy slaw

In a large bowl, combine shredded green & purple cabbage with shredded carrots.

Add mayonnaise, vinegar, and a touch of BBQ sauce. Season with salt and pepper.

Chill for at least 15 minutes so flavours meld.

Assemble the sandwich

Toast brioche buns to a golden crisp.

Pile generous amount of pulled pork on bottom bun.

Add a layer of dill pickle slices.

Top with a scoop of creamy slaw.

Drizzle extra BBQ sauce if desired, then crown with the top bun.

Song Hong Bar located in the lobby of Pan Pacific Hanoi, 1 Thanh Niên Road, Ba Đình Ward, Hà Nội. For table reservation, dial hotline 090 177 8318. VNS