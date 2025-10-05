Politics & Law
Juicy Pulled Pork Sandwich with Creamy Slaw

Juicy Pulled Pork Sandwich with Creamy Slaw

October 05, 2025 - 07:00
With Executive Chef Zack Trương from Pan Pacific Hanoi
Executive Chef Zack Trương from Pan Pacific Hanoi

A hearty treat at Song Hong Bar – the Juicy Pulled Pork Sandwich with Creamy Slaw is a mouthwatering masterpiece that balances tender, smoky pulled pork with crisp, creamy coleslaw – all embraced by a golden brioche bun. Each bite is a celebration of rich flavours and textures, prepared with passion and finesse by Chef Zack Trương.

Juicy Pulled Pork Sandwich with Creamy Slaw

Ingredients:

For the pulled pork

  • 3-4 lbs (1.4-1.8 kg) boneless pork shoulder (or pork butt)
  • 1 tbsp paprika
  • 1 tsp garlic powder
  • 1 tsp onion powder
  • 1 tsp salt
  • ½ tsp black pepper
  • ½ cup apple cider vinegar
  • 1 cup chicken broth or water
  • 1 ½ cups homemade BBQ sauce

For the coleslaw

  • 2 cups shredded green cabbage
  • 1 cup shredded purple cabbage
  • 1 cup shredded carrots
  • ½ cup mayonnaise
  • 2 tbsp apple cider vinegar
  • 1 tbsp BBQ sauce (from above)
  • Salt & pepper, to taste

For the assembly

  • 6 brioche buns, lightly toasted
  • pickle slices
  • Extra BBQ sauce, for drizzling

Preparation:

Prepare the pulled pork

  • Rub pork shoulder with paprika, garlic powder, onion powder, salt, and pepper.
  • Place it into a slow cooker. Pour apple cider vinegar and broth around the pork (not over).
  • Cook on low for 8-10 hours (or high for 5-6 hours) until the pork can be shredded easily with forks.
  • Remove the pork, shred it, then return to cooker and mix in BBQ sauce thoroughly.

Mix the creamy slaw

  • In a large bowl, combine shredded green & purple cabbage with shredded carrots.
  • Add mayonnaise, vinegar, and a touch of BBQ sauce. Season with salt and pepper.
  • Chill for at least 15 minutes so flavours meld.

Assemble the sandwich

  • Toast brioche buns to a golden crisp.
  • Pile generous amount of pulled pork on bottom bun.
  • Add a layer of dill pickle slices.
  • Top with a scoop of creamy slaw.
  • Drizzle extra BBQ sauce if desired, then crown with the top bun.

Song Hong Bar located in the lobby of Pan Pacific Hanoi, 1 Thanh Niên Road, Ba Đình Ward, Hà Nội. For table reservation, dial hotline 090 177 8318. VNS

