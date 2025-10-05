|Executive Chef Zack Trương from Pan Pacific Hanoi
A hearty treat at Song Hong Bar – the Juicy Pulled Pork Sandwich with Creamy Slaw is a mouthwatering masterpiece that balances tender, smoky pulled pork with crisp, creamy coleslaw – all embraced by a golden brioche bun. Each bite is a celebration of rich flavours and textures, prepared with passion and finesse by Chef Zack Trương.
|Juicy Pulled Pork Sandwich with Creamy Slaw
Ingredients:
For the pulled pork
- 3-4 lbs (1.4-1.8 kg) boneless pork shoulder (or pork butt)
- 1 tbsp paprika
- 1 tsp garlic powder
- 1 tsp onion powder
- 1 tsp salt
- ½ tsp black pepper
- ½ cup apple cider vinegar
- 1 cup chicken broth or water
- 1 ½ cups homemade BBQ sauce
For the coleslaw
- 2 cups shredded green cabbage
- 1 cup shredded purple cabbage
- 1 cup shredded carrots
- ½ cup mayonnaise
- 2 tbsp apple cider vinegar
- 1 tbsp BBQ sauce (from above)
- Salt & pepper, to taste
For the assembly
- 6 brioche buns, lightly toasted
- pickle slices
- Extra BBQ sauce, for drizzling
Preparation:
Prepare the pulled pork
- Rub pork shoulder with paprika, garlic powder, onion powder, salt, and pepper.
- Place it into a slow cooker. Pour apple cider vinegar and broth around the pork (not over).
- Cook on low for 8-10 hours (or high for 5-6 hours) until the pork can be shredded easily with forks.
- Remove the pork, shred it, then return to cooker and mix in BBQ sauce thoroughly.
Mix the creamy slaw
- In a large bowl, combine shredded green & purple cabbage with shredded carrots.
- Add mayonnaise, vinegar, and a touch of BBQ sauce. Season with salt and pepper.
- Chill for at least 15 minutes so flavours meld.
Assemble the sandwich
- Toast brioche buns to a golden crisp.
- Pile generous amount of pulled pork on bottom bun.
- Add a layer of dill pickle slices.
- Top with a scoop of creamy slaw.
- Drizzle extra BBQ sauce if desired, then crown with the top bun.
Song Hong Bar located in the lobby of Pan Pacific Hanoi, 1 Thanh Niên Road, Ba Đình Ward, Hà Nội. For table reservation, dial hotline 090 177 8318. VNS