Roasted Rainbow Carrots with Labneh & Carrot Top Salsa Verde

Chef Ben Trobbiani from Australia was a contestant on MasterChef Australia 2019 which allowed him to pursue his passion for food.

Following the show, he worked at Orana, one of Australia’s top restaurants, delivering cooking presentations and educational events.

Roasted rainbow carrots with Labneh and carrot top salsa verde highlights the bold flavours of spices, the creaminess of the labneh, and the crunchy, fresh taste of the carrots.

This dish is also a perfect option for those following a vegetarian diet, or those who just want a simple but flavourful meal.

Ingredients

For the carrots

1 bunch of rainbow carrots, cleaned

Sunflower seeds (use raw, unsalted)

Olive oil

Young, green carrot tops (for garnish)

For the Labneh (prepare 6–12 hours ahead)

500g full fat yoghurt

2 tbsp apple cider vinegar

1 tsp fine salt

For the Carrot Top Salsa Verde

1 loose cup of picked carrot tops

1 clove of garlic

1 tsp capers

¼ tsp red miso

½ tsp honey

3 tbsp olive oil

Juice of one lemon

Instructions

1. Prepare the labneh (at least 6 hours ahead)

- Line a sieve with cheesecloth, muslin, or a food-safe chux

- Place the sieve over a bowl, ensuring it doesn’t touch the bottom so the liquid can drain freely

- In a mixing bowl, combine the yogurt, apple cider vinegar, and salt, stir well, then pour the mixture into the lined sieve

- Cover loosely and place in the fridge to drain for 6–12 hours, depending on your preferred consistency. For this dish, 8 hours works well.

- Once thickened, transfer the labneh to an airtight container (still wrapped in the cloth, or scraped out) and refrigerate until needed. It will keep for at least 4 days.

2. Make the carrot top salsa verde

- Bring a pot of water to a boil, then add the carrot tops and garlic clove, and boil for 4 minutes.

- Drain in a sieve and rinse with cold water to cool. Set the garlic clove aside.

- Wrap the carrot tops in a clean tea towel and squeeze out as much water as possible.

- Transfer the carrot tops, capers, red miso, honey, about two-thirds of the lemon juice, and the garlic to a mortar and pestle or small food processor.

- Crush or blend until the carrot tops are well broken down, add the olive oil and mix until combined.

- Taste and adjust with more lemon juice or salt as needed. The salsa should be tangy and herbaceous.

- If making ahead, store in an airtight container with a layer of clingfilm or beeswax paper pressed onto the surface to prevent oxidation. Keep in the fridge for up to 5 days.

3. Roast the carrots

- Preheat the oven to 200°C or 392°F fan-forced.

- Place the carrots on a baking tray, drizzle generously with olive oil, and sprinkle with salt. Toss to coat evenly.

- Roast for 25–35 minutes, depending on their size. They should be fork-tender but not overcooked.

4. Toast the sunflower seeds

- Spread the sunflower seeds on a small baking tray and place in the oven during the final 5–8 minutes of the carrot roasting time.

- Toast until golden brown and fragrant.

- Remove, season with salt, and set aside to cool.

Serving

- Spread the labneh across a serving plate and use the back of a spoon to create swoops and dips.

- Spoon over the salsa verde and a little extra olive oil.

- Arrange the roasted carrots on top, then scatter with toasted sunflower seeds.

- Garnish with a few young, tender carrot tops. VNS