Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Sunday/Weekend Ông Táo's Kitchen

Chilled Hạ Long oyster

June 08, 2025 - 07:00
With guest chef Ryan Nguyễn Cường from D’LANG Dining, Đà Lạt
Guest chef Ryan Nguyễn Cường from D’LANG Dining, Đà Lạt

Recently, Mad Cow Wine & Grill hosted 'From Peak to Tides', the debut event of a guest chef series at Pullman Hai Phong Grand Hotel. This extraordinary dining experience featured Chef Ryan Nguyễn Cường of D’LANG Dining in Đà Lạt – a talent recognised by Michelin Selections, renowned for his seasonal, nature-driven approach to cuisine.

Rooted in the harmony of the land, Cường’s philosophy seamlessly connects the highlands of Đà Lạt with the abundant coastal flavours of Hải Phòng.

A tribute to the Northern coast, the chilled Hạ Long oyster is a standout creation from the exclusive menu. It is elevated through meticulous technique and vibrant floral notes, exquisitely finished with cherry blossom vinegar, a hint of syrup and fragrant chive oil.

A touch of red yuzu kosho infuses citrus heat, while a peanut praline adds a delicate crunch and nutty richness, completing this refined expression of coastal elegance.

Chilled Hạ Long oyster

Ingredients: (for 6 oysters)

- Hạ Long oysters: 6pcs

- Cherry blossom vinegar: 50ml (made from 550ml rice vinegar and 100g salted sakura)

- Cherry blossom syrup: 25ml (made from 750ml syrup base and 375ml water)

- Chive oil: 25ml (from 100g chives and 300ml neutral oil)

- Red yuzu kosho: 4g

- Peanut praline: 30g

Preparation:

- Carefully shuck oysters, remove shell fragments and chill on ice.

- Mix cherry blossom vinegar with mirin (Japanese rice wine) and lemon juice. Strain and chill.

- Blanch chives, blend with oil, strain and chill.

- Toast peanuts, caramelise with sugar then blend into a coarse praline. Adjust texture with oil if needed.

To serve:

- Place oysters on crushed ice.

- Spoon over a few drops of sakura vinaigrette.

- Drizzle with chive oil.

- Finish with a small dot of peanut praline.

Notes: The dish that balances tradition with innovation, and floral delicacy with briny depth, a true expression of the sea in poetic form.

Mad Cow Wine & Grill is a contemporary steakhouse perched on Level 31 of the Pullman Hai Phong Grand Hotel, located at 12 Trần Phú Street, Hải Phòng City.

For reservations, dial 0225 3266 555.

see also

More on this story

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom