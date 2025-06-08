Recently, Mad Cow Wine & Grill hosted 'From Peak to Tides', the debut event of a guest chef series at Pullman Hai Phong Grand Hotel. This extraordinary dining experience featured Chef Ryan Nguyễn Cường of D’LANG Dining in Đà Lạt – a talent recognised by Michelin Selections, renowned for his seasonal, nature-driven approach to cuisine.

Rooted in the harmony of the land, Cường’s philosophy seamlessly connects the highlands of Đà Lạt with the abundant coastal flavours of Hải Phòng.

A tribute to the Northern coast, the chilled Hạ Long oyster is a standout creation from the exclusive menu. It is elevated through meticulous technique and vibrant floral notes, exquisitely finished with cherry blossom vinegar, a hint of syrup and fragrant chive oil.

A touch of red yuzu kosho infuses citrus heat, while a peanut praline adds a delicate crunch and nutty richness, completing this refined expression of coastal elegance.

Ingredients: (for 6 oysters)

- Hạ Long oysters: 6pcs

- Cherry blossom vinegar: 50ml (made from 550ml rice vinegar and 100g salted sakura)

- Cherry blossom syrup: 25ml (made from 750ml syrup base and 375ml water)

- Chive oil: 25ml (from 100g chives and 300ml neutral oil)

- Red yuzu kosho: 4g

- Peanut praline: 30g

Preparation:

- Carefully shuck oysters, remove shell fragments and chill on ice.

- Mix cherry blossom vinegar with mirin (Japanese rice wine) and lemon juice. Strain and chill.

- Blanch chives, blend with oil, strain and chill.

- Toast peanuts, caramelise with sugar then blend into a coarse praline. Adjust texture with oil if needed.

To serve:

- Place oysters on crushed ice.

- Spoon over a few drops of sakura vinaigrette.

- Drizzle with chive oil.

- Finish with a small dot of peanut praline.

Notes: The dish that balances tradition with innovation, and floral delicacy with briny depth, a true expression of the sea in poetic form.

Mad Cow Wine & Grill is a contemporary steakhouse perched on Level 31 of the Pullman Hai Phong Grand Hotel, located at 12 Trần Phú Street, Hải Phòng City.

For reservations, dial 0225 3266 555.