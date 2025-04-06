Beetroot salmon gets its extraordinary colour from a lively marinade of beetroot, herbs, and citrus fruit, infusing it with both vibrancy and depth. The delicate balance of earthiness and freshness is further elevated by the unexpected yet exquisite touch of dark chocolate.

Part of the ‘Chocolate on the Salty Side’ menu at Mangosteen restaurant, this dish is a tribute to the flavours of Swiss chocolate – the homeland of the Mövenpick brand. Paired with crisp thyme crackers and a bright root vegetable salad, it’s a symphony of textures and contrasts – a sublime overture to an unforgettable dining experience.

Ingredients:

400g wild Scottish salmon, filleted and skinned (sashimi quality)

25g sea salt

25g sugar

1tsp fennel seeds

1tbsp tarragon

25g raw beetroot

1 orange

1 lemon

1 lime

For the thyme crackers

1 sprig thyme

15g butter

60g plain white flour

1 pinch sea salt

2tsp baking powder

4tbsp water

For the root vegetable salad

1 carrot

1 small celeriac

1 parsnip

1 beetroot

1 shallot

4tbsp mayonnaise

1tsp English mustard

1 bunch chives

1 pinch sea salt

To serve

20g crème fraiche

20g Mövenpick chocolate "72% cocoa", finely chopped

1 sprig dill

1 sprig coriander

Adji cress, sorrel, black sesame, olive oil

Preparation:

- Peel the beetroot and cut into 3cm cubes. Mix in a food processor with fennel seeds, tarragon, sugar and sea salt, then use the mixture to coat the salmon.

- Cut the orange, lemon and lime into 5mm slices.

- Place the slices of orange, lemon and lime onto the salmon, cover with cling film and cool in the fridge for 18 hours. Remove the citrus slices and the marinade and cut the salmon into slices, each approx. 1.5cm thick.

For the thyme crackers

- Finely chop the thyme and cut the butter into cubes, mix with the remaining ingredients and knead into a dough.

- Wrap in cling film and chill for 1 hour.

- Use a pasta machine to roll out the dough to approx 2mm thick, then cut into long triangles.

- Place on a baking tray lined with baking paper and bake in a pre-heated oven at 180°C for approximately 12 minutes.

For the root vegetable salad

- Peel the vegetables and cut into fine strips.

- Mix with the remaining ingredients and season with sea salt to taste.

To serve

Place some root vegetable salad on the plate and arrange the salmon slices on top. Garnish with the remaining ingredients and sprinkle with the chocolate chips. Finally, drizzle over some olive oil.

Beetroot Salmon is available at Mangosteen Restaurant, Mövenpick Hotel Hanoi, 83A Lý Thường Kiệt St, until 30 June 2025. For reservation, please dial +84 24 3822 2800. VNS